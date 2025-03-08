DDG Claims To See Son Less Than Nanny After Halle Bailey Break Up

DDG and Halle Bailey's break up has been a huge talking point over the last six months. The celebrity couple have had their ups and downs, but they always seemed to be ready to do what was needed for the benefit of their son, Halo. DDG and Halle Bailey have gushed about the way becoming parents has transformed their lives. Unfortunately, their split has allegedly made it difficult for both parents to spend time with Halo. DDG went on stream Friday night, and claimed that he has struggled to get time with his son since breaking up with Bailey.

The rapper clarified that his career has nothing to do with not seeing Halo. Rather, he claims that Halle Bailey has hogged most of the personal time with the infant. "It don't have nothing to do with me working by the way," he asserted. DDG has tried to avoid discussing his personal life with Bailey in the past, but it seems as though the mask slipped a bit out of frustration. "Not gonna air out her business, me & her has not been together for a long time," he explained. "I just never got on the internet and said nothing." DDG then dropped the bombshell claim that Halo's nanny has spent more time with him than he has.

What Did DDG Say About Halle Bailey?

"I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," the rapper vented. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me." DDG continued to voice his problems with the current parenting set up, and told viewers that it goes back further than they might expect. He claims that Halle Bailey has made it difficult for him to spend quality time with Halo for his entire life. "I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," he added. damn near. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point."