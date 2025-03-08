DDG Claims To See Son Less Than Nanny After Halle Bailey Break Up

BY Elias Andrews 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Snap Partner Summit 2024
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: (C) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the Snap Partner Summit 2024 on September 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)
DDG and Halle Bailey have tried to present a very wholesome image despite their separation, but the former decided to get real with fans.

DDG and Halle Bailey's break up has been a huge talking point over the last six months. The celebrity couple have had their ups and downs, but they always seemed to be ready to do what was needed for the benefit of their son, Halo. DDG and Halle Bailey have gushed about the way becoming parents has transformed their lives. Unfortunately, their split has allegedly made it difficult for both parents to spend time with Halo. DDG went on stream Friday night, and claimed that he has struggled to get time with his son since breaking up with Bailey.

The rapper clarified that his career has nothing to do with not seeing Halo. Rather, he claims that Halle Bailey has hogged most of the personal time with the infant. "It don't have nothing to do with me working by the way," he asserted. DDG has tried to avoid discussing his personal life with Bailey in the past, but it seems as though the mask slipped a bit out of frustration. "Not gonna air out her business, me & her has not been together for a long time," he explained. "I just never got on the internet and said nothing." DDG then dropped the bombshell claim that Halo's nanny has spent more time with him than he has.

Read More: DDG & Karrahbooo Aren't "Easing Up" One Bit On Their Inaugural Collaboration

What Did DDG Say About Halle Bailey?

"I really feel like I'm a f*cking nanny at this point," the rapper vented. "The nanny has been able to have my son more than me." DDG continued to voice his problems with the current parenting set up, and told viewers that it goes back further than they might expect. He claims that Halle Bailey has made it difficult for him to spend quality time with Halo for his entire life. "I been dealing with this sh*t since he born," he added. damn near. "I'm really just coming on this motherf*cker as just a dad that don't know what to do at this point."

Halle Bailey has been making headlines for the complete opposite experience. The actress went viral for posting a video of Halo in which he was watching Disney's live action Little Mermaid. The child appeared to recognize that his mother plays the title role, and the result was predictably wholesome. DDG and his ex have had strife in the past, and even hashed out some of their issues publicly. We will see if this latest string of comments leads to a similar back and forth.

Read More: DDG Catches Heat For Proclaiming He's A Single Dad Despite Coparenting With Halle Bailey

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Power 106 Presents The Liftoff Streetwear DDG's Diamond Tooth Cost $250K, New Dad Blames Boredom For Flashy Purchase 713
Amiri : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music DDG Wishes He Was A “Deadbeat” 665
Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals Relationships Halle Bailey & DDG Hoped To "Protect" Son By Keeping Pregnancy Secret: Report 982
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game Relationships DDG Reflects On He & Halle Bailey Becoming Parents, Jokes About Difficulty Keeping It Secret 802