Halle Bailey Blasts DDG For Bringing Their Son On Kai Cenat's Stream

DDG has done most of the talking with regards to his split from Halle Bailey. The celebrity couple went their separate ways in October, while maintaining their commitment to parent their son. DDG has caught most of the flack regarding the break up, but the flack reached a more severe level on November 6. The YouTuber and rapper was called out by Halle Bailey herself. DDG appeared on a Kai Cenat livestream with his son in tow, and the singer could not believe what she was watching.

Halle Bailey took to Twitter to make it clear that she didn't approve of DDG's decision. "Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight," the singer asserted. "I wasn’t told or notified. I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people." Bailey then made an allusion to DDG's lack of communication. "I am his mother and protector," she explained. "And saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town." The replies to Halle Bailey's post varied in terms of tone. Some championed the singer for speaking out, and asserting her motherhood.

Others, however, felt DDG should be able to make decisions regarding his child's well-being. "He with his dad," one user noted. "Enjoy your time out of town." Another Twitter user felt that Bailey was hypocritical, given that she often posts photos of her son on social media. "You post your kid all time," they explained. The circumstances are, admittedly, different. Halle Bailey posting a photo with her son is not the same as featuring him on a stream watched by millions of teenage fans. Kai Cenat live streams are also notorious for going off the rails, and getting dangerous at times.