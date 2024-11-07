DDG Looks Unbothered In New Selfie With Son Halo Amid Halle Bailey Drama

Halle Bailey recently apologized for calling her ex out.

Last night, DDG's relationship with Halle Bailey took a turn for the worse, as she took to X to call him out. She took issue with him bringing their son Halo on Kai Cenat's stream without her approval, claiming that nobody let her know ahead of time. Bailey described herself as "saddened" and "extremely upset" by the situation.

"Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn’t told or notified," she wrote, "I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town." She also referenced her postpartum depression, and how her boundaries were not considered.

DDG Posts Photo With Halo After Getting Called Out By Halle Bailey Over Kai Cenat Stream

DDG appeared to be in good spirits last night despite this. He even shared a selfie featuring Halo on his Instagram Story. He's yet to address the situation, though Bailey has since apologized for bringing the situation online. According to her, she simply didn't appreciate how nobody told her Halo would appear on Cenat's stream and would have preferred better communication all around.

"Yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here," she wrote today. "I know that halo is always safe with his dad. I just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank u kai for the gifts for halo [heart emoji] [star emoji]." What do you think of DDG posting a new selfie with his son Halo? What about Halle Bailey apologizing for reacting publicly to DDG bringing him on Kai Cenat's stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

