Sexyy Red Allegedly Exposes Athletes & Other Rappers By Leaking Explicit DMs

Sexyy Red leaked a number of text messages she's allegedly received from various athletes and rappers while promoting her new single, "Hoochie Coochie." In the screenshots, several people sent her explicit details about being attracted to her. She posted a montage of the texts soundtracked to the new song social media. “Baby, I’m infatuated," one person told her. Another remarked: "I think about you all the time.”
When Hollywood Unlocked shared the video and the new single from Sexyy Red on Instagram, fans in the comments section were not happy. "I REPEAT Y'ALL LIVE THIS ISH… Y'all approved of it when Kamala Harris has these chicks popping out on a political stage. Y'all approved it then… This is exactly what y'all love to see of black women," one user wrote. Another added: "I hate this generation I repeat I hate this generation."
Sexyy Red's New Song
Sexyy Red dropped "Hoochie Coochie," last Friday, alongside a music video directed by DaBaby. Prior to it's release, she went on Big Boy’s Neighborhood and described herself as the “most hated female rapper.” "They trying to put me down. I be feeling like, ‘Is y’all sending people to comment under here?' I feel like it’s some hidden agendas… It could be labels… I just be feeling like they don’t like seeing me win," she said during the interview.
While Sexyy Red didn't reveal the identities of who was sending her the messages, she previously was rumored to be dating Chief Keef. She addressed the idea during an interview with Thoughts In A Culli back in August. “It’s genuine. That’s my peoples, that’s my dawg. Like, ion got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with,” she said at the time. “And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ’cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other, but we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years.”
