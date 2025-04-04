Sexyy Red Makes Early Claim For Summer '25 With Luscious New Single "Hoochie Coochie"

Sexyy Red's 2025 has been amazing. She has collaborated on hit songs with Bruno Mars, Gucci Mane, and PlaqueBoyMax.

Sexyy Red’s “Hoochie Coochie” is a riotous celebration of sexual agency, defiant joy, and self-mythology. Released on her 2024 mixtape In Sexyy We Trust, the track doubles down on the raw candor and Southern swagger that have become her signature. Red isn’t just performing confidence—she’s weaponizing it. She turns desire into declaration, and vulgarity into victory.

The title reaches back into American slang, evoking a term once whispered across burlesque stages and juke joints. But Red doesn’t romanticize the past—she repurposes it. “Hoochie Coochie” becomes less a nod to tradition and more a middle finger to convention. Over syrupy basslines and woozy synths, she spits with the urgency of someone who knows exactly what she wants and how she wants to say it.

There’s no irony in her raunch, and no shame in her pleasure. She toys with tone, veering between riotous humor and stone-faced dominance. Her bars are crude, but calculated. Red isn’t courting respectability or subtlety. She raps like someone raised on club anthems and reality TV—unfiltered, loud, and impossible to look away from. “Hoochie Coochie” thrives on tension: it’s funny and filthy, abrasive and catchy, cartoonish yet deliberate. It also places her squarely within the lineage of Southern rap’s most audacious voices.

"Hoochie Coochie" - Sexyy Red

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm throw this ass, he-he gon' blow my back (Baow, baow, baow)
I'm like, "Damn, bae, hol' up, you pullin' on my tracks" (Ew)
(Keep blowin' up his phone 'cause he sellin' crack)
When I was eighteen, got apartment, turned it to the trap (You know that)
I don't say too much on phones 'cause I think they tapped

