Sexyy Red "In Sexyy We Trust" Review

Sexyy Red's incredible musical journey, from the underground to the spotlight, has been nothing short of captivating. From "Pound Town" to “SkeeYee,” she has been heavy on rotation in the past year. Her new mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, is a bold, provocative, and unapologetic project. It's another club-ready project, picking up from 2023’s Hood Hottest Princess. This time, however, she attempts to raise the stakes.

Released on May 24, 2024, Sexyy Red’s latest project is a 14-track invitation into a hedonistic, energetic world, where playful vulgarity meets rhythmic beats. She explores themes of self-empowerment, sexuality, and independence, creating a mixtape that celebrates femininity, freedom of expression, and breaking societal norms. Sexxy has always been known for her explicit lyrics, and the mixtape showcases a fusion of sexuality, confidence, and humorous storytelling. In summary, it’s pretty much what you would expect from her.

Production And Collaborations

The beats on In Sexyy We Trust definitely push a few boundaries. Tay Keith and Drumatized, the executive producers, create a sonic experience that oscillates between trap and Memphis rap. Tay Keith, in particular, would praise Sexyy Red's authenticity in his April 2024 interview with Billboard. He spoke about how much their genuine sibling-like relationship fuels the creative process for their collabs, saying, "She is just raw. It’s just authentic." This is best exemplified in "Sport,” a track that stands out with its minimalist production, allowing Sexyy Red's vocals to shine. These beats are the mixtape's backbone, even when they venture into uncharted territory.

In Sexyy We Trust is chock full of features. Sexyy Redd's collaborations with artists like VonOff1700, Drake, and Lil Baby add depth and diversity to the album. Moreover, they amplify the album's musicality and appeal including Southern influences, like Project Pat, Juicy J, and Gucci Mane. But this doesn't always work out as planned.

Drake's appearance on "U My Everything" raises eyebrows. His verse is a complete antithesis to Sexxy Red's mild attempts. To top it off, the abrupt switch from the captivating beat to his "BBL Drizzy" portion disrupts the song's cohesion. In this one instance, Sexyy Red's allure as an upcoming solo act has no need for a superstar featured hit bait. Nonetheless, they have evidently accepted their roles as Hip Hop’s latest pairing.

Sexyy Red Is At Her Most Lethal

The mixtape starts with three distinct songs. There’s "Tim Talking," a bold energetic intro, which leads into "She's Back," a track that vibrates with inexplicable intensity, and "Boss Me Up," where Tay Keith's piano melodies amp up Sexyy Redd’s assertive verses. Sexuality is a prominent theme throughout the album, with tracks like "Lick Me" and "Boss Me Up" embracing provocative and explicit language. These songs also challenge traditional gender roles and stereotypes, portraying a sense of sexual liberation and agency.

A standout from the entire EP is "Outside,” which features a melodic fusion of vibraphones and hi-hats, courtesy of Mike WiLL Made-It. A boundary-pushing track, "Outside," distinguishes itself with its innovative vocal edits. These are undoubtedly reminiscent of M.I.A's dynamic style. The song is further enhanced by unexpected vocal interjections that surprisingly yet brilliantly set the stage for an electrifying beat drop. This sensual narrative also continues with "Sport," a defiant anthem that precedes the swagger-filled "TTG (Go)."

It’s Not Always Easy To Trust Sexyy

Normally, Sexyy Red's unique inflections usually set her apart. However, on this mixtape, they occasionally falter. Her disjointed delivery in certain tracks disrupts the flow altogether. While this could be a stylistic choice, it doesn’t always stick to the landing. For example, In Sexyy We Trust seems to suffer from repetition sickness. Some tracks blend into one another, leaving listeners yearning for more variety. The mixtape sometimes feels half-baked, like a rushed creation. With more time and focus, Sexyy Red could have elevated it beyond its current sporadic state. However, capitalizing on her increasing popularity is a notable accomplishment, especially since the EP undoubtedly has its high moments.

An Undeniable, Infectious Energy

When it’s all said and done, In Sexxy We Trust is inarguably a bold and unapologetic album that pushes boundaries, challenges norms, and celebrates individuality. The album's overarching themes of confidence, sexuality, and resilience make it a standout piece in the contemporary rap scene. This in turn solidifies Sexyy Red as a rising gem in the music industry. Nobody can deny the infectious nature of her work, which will find its way to the depths of most clubs in the country. Her brash delivery and boastful lyrics echo the crunk era, evoking memories of sweaty club nights and bass-heavy speakers.

