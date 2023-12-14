How Sexyy Red Managed To Dominate Rap In 2023

Without a doubt, Sexyy Red is one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023. While the rapper first gained attention in 2018, it was in 2023 that her career took off. Her uprising has been interesting to witness, to say the least. Moreover, it looks like this is only the beginning.

Despite facing criticism for her “ratchet” musical style and provocative lyrics, Sexyy Red has bloomed to stardom. Considering how she dominated the scene within a year, we can only imagine what the future holds for her. The confident femcee is surely coming into her own. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at the year she’s had and how she managed to dominate rap in 2023.

Kicking Things Off With “Pound Town”

Between 2018 and 2022, Sexyy Red released multiple singles, as well as her debut mixtape Ghetto Superstar (2021). However, none of these releases had impressive commercial performances, and they did not appear on any charts. “Pound Town” ushered Sexyy Red into an era of success she had long been working towards. The song was released on January 27, 2023, and soon went viral on TikTok following the #PoundTownChallenge.

A Remix With The Queen

On May 26, 2023, an official remix of “Pound Town” featuring Nicki Minaj dropped. Following its release, Minaj sent out an email to her Barbz addressing her decision to jump on the track. “I met with Sexyy Red & found her to be so down to earth and sweet. I couldn’t hear myself on this song at first but once I let go & decided to just have fun with a bad b!ch, I ended up LOVING how it came out,” she wrote.

Naturally, a co-sign from the Queen of Rap would be a triumph for any burgeoning rapper. However, an even greater mark of her blessing is having her make a guest appearance on a track by said rapper. Nicki Minaj’s feature on “Pound Town 2” increased the song’s popularity. Equally, it brought Sexyy Red more fame, as she was recognized by a much wider audience. Subsequently, this remix became Sexyy Red’s first-ever song to appear on the charts. It peaked at number 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Hottest Princess In The Hood

Sexyy Red’s second mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, was released on June 9, 2023. It houses “SkeeYee,” the rapper’s highest-charting solo single, and one of her biggest songs. In fact, it was the inaugural chart-topper on Billboard’s TikTok Chart. The song also peaked at number 62 on the Hot 100 chart. In addition to that, “Hellcat SRTs,” “Female Gucci Mane,” and “Born By The River,” which were released as singles, are also standouts from the mixtape. On the Billboard 200 chart, it reached number 62, becoming Sexyy Red’s first project to appear on the chart. A deluxe edition of the mixtape was released on December 1, 2023, containing 11 new tracks and features from Chief Keef, Summer Walker, G Herbo, and 42 Dugg.

A Myriad Of Guest Appearances

In 2023, Sexyy Red established herself as a queen of remixes. The rapper made multiple guest appearances on tracks and remixes by several artists. From NLE Choppa’s “Slut Me Out” (Remix) to DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn” (Remix), Sexyy Red was everywhere this year. Her appearances on That Chick Angel's “One Margarita (Margarita Song) [Ladies Remix],” and Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” (Remix) are also notable.

While Red’s features on all these tracks are worthy of note, one song in particular stands out. Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” ft. Sexyy Red and SZA is the rapper’s most successful song yet. It was released as the third single from Drake’s eighth studio album For All The Dogs on October 13, 2023. Subsequently, it peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and appeared in several other charts across the world. In addition to its commercial success, the song has also been praised by listeners. Sexyy Red’s hook is widely referred to as one of its most memorable parts.

In conclusion, the rapper is just getting started. From “Pound Town” to “Rich Baby Daddy,” she evidently opened and closed out 2023 on a high note. Overall, it’s been a wonderfully successful year for Sexyy Red. It’s only right to expect bigger things in the coming years.

