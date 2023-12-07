Sexyy Red Opens Up On How "Rich Baby Daddy" Came To Be

Earlier this month, Sexyy Red dropped the deluxe version of her breakout album Hood Hottest Princess. The album was originally released earlier this year and served as her breakthrough moment. It dropped off the strength of "Pound Town 2" which featured Nicki Minaj and spawned even more hits like "SkeeYee" and "Hellcats SRTs." The deluxe version added an entire 11 new songs which are stacked with big features. Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, Summer Walker, and Sukihana all appear on the new tracks from the deluxe edition.

Earlier this week Sexyy Red teamed up with Billboard to answer some fan questions on Threads. She discussed numerous tracks from her debut album and the deluxe edition. She also dove into some of the collaborations that resulted in those tracks. But Sexyy also had something to say about the making of one of her biggest songs to date "Rich Baby Daddy" with Drake and SZA. The song landed on Drake's new album For All The Dogs and has already racked up more than 90 million streams. It's also still hovering inside the top 30 of the Hot 100. When asked about how the track came together, Red kept it brief. “Me and Drake already was cool ever since he brought me on his tour. We talked about doing songs then he put SZA on it," she explained. Check out all the questions she answered below.

Sexyy Red Answers Fan Questions

Last week, Sexyy Red had an Instagram live that left fans particularly curious. In the live, she made references to the Illuminati and secret societies and claimed that she couldn't get out of the music industry because she's making too much money. While many think she was joking some took her at face value and tried to dissect what exactly she would be talking about.

The comments resulted in a few jokes made at Red's expense by Nick Cannon on his podcast earlier this week. What do you think of Sexyy Red's brief explanation of how she ended up on Drake's song "Rich Baby Daddy?" Let us know in the comment section below.

