Sexyy Red Delivers NSFW Update About Working Hard

Sexyy Red has been busy lately. She's really been busy throughout 2023 where she's emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars in rap music this year. In the first half of the year she dropped her breakthrough mixtape Hood Hottest Princess. That album contained her breakthrough single "Pound Town 2" with Tay Keith and Nicki Minaj. It also contains "SkeeYee" which became a chart hit months after the album came out.

The work hasn't slowed down since then as she's dropped a number of collaborations and new songs. Most notably, she appeared on Drake's major new album For All The Dogs. She teamed up with Drizzy and SZA on the track "Rich Baby Daddy." The song became Red's biggest hit on the charts landing at number 11 on the Hot 100 this week. It also marked her first top 10 hit in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart when it debuted at the 10th spot. Clearly, she's continued working hard and shared an NSFW update with fans on how its going. Check out the tweet she made below.

Sexyy Red Gets Personal With Fans

"This mf stank rn thank the lord" Sexyy Red tweeted earlier today. While the medium of her message left a lot of fans asking questions, the message itself is clear. She's been busy recently and might even have more music on the way soon for her fans. The post was a quote tweet from something similar she said back in August, which was followed up with a series of new singles by the rapper.

One of the reasons fans are relieved by the announcement is that Sexyy Red recently announced her pregnancy. Many thought that might slow down the momentum she has built up this year but it hasn't slowed her down yet. Her baby bump hasn't stopped her from bringing her trademark energy at recent live shows. What do you think of Sexyy Red's NSFW new tweet? Let us know in the comment section below.

