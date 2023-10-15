Sexyy Red’s Pregnancy Won’t Stop Her From Twerking Wildly On Stage: Video

Getting pregnant just as your career as rising to heights previously unseen isn't an ideal situation for most women. Nevertheless, Sexyy Red seems more than happy to have a bun in the oven. Just a few days ago, the "Pound Town" hitmaker and SZA posed for photos together (following their collab with Drake on "Rich Baby Daddy") to announce that the redhead is currently expecting her second child. The internet was unsure just how serious the news was at first, but after seeing her on stage last night (October 14), various concert attendees and their videos confirmed that Sexyy has a budding baby bump coming out on her belly.

On Sunday (October 15), the redhead trolled her Twitter followers with a recent interview clip in which she shamelessly hinted at being pregnant. "You pregnant?" she was asked in the video below before replying, "I might be" and putting her finger to her lips in a "hush-hush" motion. Obviously, Sexyy's situation could only stay on the down low for so long before she began showing through her sultry performance outfits and party looks.

Sexyy Red Hinted at Being Pregnant Weeks Ago

Elsewhere on social media, the 25-year-old reposted some impressive footage captured during her latest performance. Even with the months-old fetus growing inside of her, Red was still able to drop it low and take her audience to "Pound Town," which is likely how she wound up pregnant in the first place.

"Sexyy Red gone put on a show EVERY TIME," the original poster declared. "Pregnant and all," they added, noting Sexyy's serious dedication to setting the right vibe.

St. Louis Native and Her Baby Bump Make Their Presence Felt

Are you surprised by the news of Sexyy Red's second pregnancy? Do you think she'll be able to keep up her Hood Hottest Princess lifestyle when her next child arrives in a few months? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

