live performance
- MusicKeyshia Cole Surprises Student Performers During Their "Love" RenditionFor any young performer expressing their art for the world, there's no higher honor than a salute from one of your main inspirations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJeezy Makes His Hyped-Up Appearance On "NPR's Tiny Desk"Jeezy gave the live audience valuable wisdom and trap bangers galore. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBobby Shmurda Gets Into Fight After London Club PerformanceAccording to TMZ, the New York rapper got into it with the nightclub's promoter after he performed a couple of songs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYung Joc Joins Fitness Training Class In Ohio For Surprise PerformanceNext time you feel like procrastinating and not hitting leg day, just think about the possibility of an Atlanta legend hyping you up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott & Quavo Perform At Fanatics Super Bowl Party: WatchThe duo performed "pick up the phone" at the extravaganza, which highlighted the weekend celebrations before the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Accused Of Fat-Phobia By Fans After Response To Twitter UserWhile "Princess Diana" may not have intended to come off so serious, a lot of people took issue with her bringing appearances into the fold.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAndre 3000 Performs “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther..." On "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert": WatchAndre is back in full force and we are here for it. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralLatto Reacts To Her 13-Year-Old Self's Performance In Viral Video: WatchThe Atlanta rapper's been putting in that work for decades now, and it's heartening to see her celebrate her "bubble gum swag."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicT-Pain's Natural Vocals Leave Fans Stunned In New Live PerformanceHe unpacked various cover songs and originals for the amazing live show.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicScarface And Mike Dean Deliver An Unforgettable Performance For NPR's Tiny Desk ConcertThis may be the best Tiny Desk performance of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGunna Wows Dubai With Exciting Performance, Kills His "Top Off" RenditionSeeing Wunna go international is quite the promising sight to see, as he can expand his pallet and explore other sounds and cultures.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDoja Cat & Nicki Minaj Beef Rumours Appear False As Former Shouts Out Queen Of Rap: VideoThe "Scarlet" Tour has been proving that Doja's fans still adore her, even after all her beef with them earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes