Trey Songz Squares Up With Fan For Running Up On Him Onstage

Trey Songz was ready to "squabble up" if necessary, after a male fan got up onstage with him. The clip has been going viral across numerous social media platforms and the incident took place on Sunday, per Complex. During his live performance in Greensboro, North Carolina, the man, probably in his teens or 20s, managed to get right up beside the R&B singer. In fact, he was able to put his whole arm around the Virginia native. He didn't seem like he was out to hurt the artist, but instead to dance and get hype alongside him. However, Trigga Trey's fighting instincts kicked as they probably would for anyone else in this scenario. The 40-year-old was forced to stop singing so he could square up with the guy and the fans' that got it on video were shocked to see the whole thing unfold.

Thankfully, just as the concertgoer touched Trey Songz, a security guard ran up and dragged him off the stage. At the time of writing, he has yet to address the encounter. However, there are a lot of reactions online and folks are actually clowning the performer for his fighting stance. Trolls are posting meme's that highlight how awkward they think he looked while preparing to throw down with the fan.

Trey Songz Millenium Tour

From what we have seen so far, this is the first roadblock that the Millennium Tour has had so far. This is a six-year-old event that artists like Omarion and Bow Wow have been headlining since its inception. Trey joins them as a headliner for this year's installment and other guests include Rick Ross, Plies, Boosie Badazz, and more. It began earlier this month (March 7) and will run through April 27.

Internet Trolls Trey Songz