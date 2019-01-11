Millennium Tour
- MusicBow Wow Celebrates End Of Tour With Champagne Shower The star celebrated his last show of The Millennium Tour with a sweet message to fans. By Lamar Banks
- MusicOmarion Charged B2K Members To Get On The Phone With HimOmarion made his former group mates cough up a couple of racks just to get a conversation.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBow Wow & Soulja Boy Hit The Smeeze For TikTokBow Wow has seemingly calmed down after his Twitter rant about the Millennium Tour yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBow Wow Says There’s “Too Much Bitching & Complaining” On The Millennium TourBow Wow revealed via Twitter that tonight’s show may be his last.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMillennium Tour Dates Postponed Due To Coronavirus PandemicOmarion's Millennium Tour featuring Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more, has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- Gram50 Cent Clowns Bow Wow For Falling Off Stage50 Cent went in on Bow Wow after footage of the rapper falling on stage popped up on the internet. By Dominiq R.
- MusicRaz B Says B2K Has Had Problems For Years: "Maybe Fizz Wants To Be Omarion"Yikes.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsOmarion Speaks On Fizz & Apryl Jones: "People Assume That Nothing Is Being Done"He also said Fizz and Apryl were openly dating during the Millennium Tour.By Erika Marie
- MusicAshanti Becomes First Female To Join The Millennium TourYes, Ashanti. By Chantilly Post
- MusicOmarion FaceTimes "Millennium" Tourmates To Recreate Classic Budweiser AdGotta build buzz for the presale. By Noah C
- MusicB2K's J-Boog Shuts Down Rumors That The Group Will Be On 2020 Millennium TourOmarion could go about it as a solo act.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsOmarion Hints At 2020 Millennium Tour Following Comments On Fizz & Apryl JonesIf they can rein in Raz B it'll all be good.By Erika Marie
- MusicPretty Ricky's Slick Em Misses Final "Millennium Tour" Show Due To ExhaustionHe told fans he's still in the hospital.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentB2K's Raz B Joins The Cast Of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood"Raz B inked the deal last month. By Aida C.
- MusicB2K's Raz B Issues Statement Regarding Recent Domestic Violence ArrestThe singer "takes full responsibility for his actions" & claims it's a result of long-standing trauma in his life.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentB2K Member Raz B Arrested For Alleged Strangulation: ReportRaz B is facing a domestic violence charge.By Aida C.
- MusicB2K's Millennium Tour Racks Up $5 Million Dollars In Revenue: ReportB2K achieved a career milestone with their reunion tour.By Aida C.
- MusicChance The Rapper Is The Fifth Member Of B2K While Dancing To "Right Thurr"Nobody had more fun than Chance The Rapper and wife Kristen.By Erika Marie
- MusicChingy Compares R. Kelly Scandal To His Transgender Model AccusationsHe said it's all about "destroying the black male character."By Erika Marie
- MusicSoulja Boy Thinks He Should Be Apart Of B2K's Reunion Tour"They gotta cut that cheque cousin."By Chantilly Post