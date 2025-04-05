Bow Wow Tells Cam Newton He Wants To Co-Headline Future Millennium Tour With Ciara

NBA: Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors
Mar 30, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; American rapper Shad Gregory Moss known as Bow Wow at the Air Canada Centre during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets. Toronto defeated Houston 99-96. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Bow Wow and Ciara dated when they were 17 years old and made the classic love song, "Like You," before breaking up in 2006.

Bow Wow has made it clear—he wants Ciara on stage with him, and he’s not shy about saying so. The rapper, born Shad Moss, recently appeared on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, where he passionately campaigned for the R&B icon to join him on The Millennium Tour. With genuine admiration, Bow Wow called Ciara one of the most dynamic performers of her generation and said her absence from the tour lineup has been a missed opportunity.

“She’s still dancing like she did when she first came out,” Bow Wow told Newton, highlighting her impressive energy and showmanship. He emphasized the cultural significance of a joint performance, stating, “If we could get her on that stage, it would be for the people—for music. She deserves that.” He envisioned a powerful lineup with himself, Ciara, and Chris Brown, calling it the blueprint for a nostalgic show. Bow Wow praised Ciara’s consistency and commitment to dance over two decades, believing she belongs on The Millennium Tour with peers who defined the early 2000s sound.

Bow Wow  & Ciara

Ciara hasn’t responded publicly, but fans are already behind the idea. Many took to Instagram, cheering Bow Wow for celebrating her legacy with such sincerity. One user praised him for “giving Ciara her flowers” during the interview, while another applauded him for not speaking negatively about his ex. Several agreed that the chemistry between them on stage would be a moment of pure nostalgia—and would bring fans back to an era where R&B and hip-hop ruled radio. Bow Wow’s vision reflects a growing sentiment in pop culture: that artists who shaped a generation deserve their recognition in real time. Ciara, with her chart-topping hits and enduring influence, remains one of the era’s brightest stars. Whether or not she joins the tour, Bow Wow’s words struck a chord.

Meanwhile, The Millennium Tour is already in motion. It kicked off in March in Louisville, Kentucky and is set to hit major cities including Detroit, Philadelphia, D.C., Baltimore, and Brooklyn. Bow Wow headlines alongside Omarion and Trey Songz, with Rick Ross, Plies, and Boosie also set to perform. For fans who grew up on “Like You” and “1, 2 Step,” the prospect of Bow Wow and Ciara sharing the stage again isn’t just a reunion—it’s a celebration of an era that refuses to fade.

