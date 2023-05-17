Ciara
- MusicRussell Wilson Shares Adorable Post Of Ciara And Their BabyThe post comes just a month after Amora's birth. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicStunna Girl Shades Ciara After Her Song "Stand Up" Gets Removed Due To Copyright InfringementThe song samples Ciara's "Goodies."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicWhat Is Ciara's Best-Selling Album?Explore Ciara's legacy with her classic album: an R&B debut that blended crunk energy with chart-topping hits.By Rain Adams
- SongsCiara And Chris Brown Tap Lil Wayne For Remix Of "How We Roll (Remix)"Lil Wayne just makes everything better. By Zachary Horvath
- Music50 Cent Rep Denies Ciara Modelling For "Curtis" Album After Rapper Slammed For Sharing NSFW PhotosTwo women were hired for the LP's photoshoot, and sources say neither of them were CiCi.By Hayley Hynes
- Relationships50 Cent Posts Seriously Sexy Ciara Throwback Pics To Celebrate "Curtis," Trolls Mention Russell WilsonIt's been 16 years since Fif dropped his hit album, and he took a moment amid his ongoing tour to celebrate.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCiara Shuts Down Hater Over Shady Shoe CommentThe Atlanta singer gave the ultimate clap back. By Alexis Oatman
- MixtapesCiara Drops Off New "CiCi" EPThis would be the Georgia singer's first project since 2019. By Alexis Oatman
- StreetwearCiara's Maternity Style Takes Clear Notes From Rihanna: PhotosNot long after the birth of Rih's second baby was reported, Ci broke the news of her and Russell Wilson's third pregnancy together.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsCiara's Pregnant: Songbird Confirms Third Baby With Russell Wilson In New VideoAs 2023 first began, CiCi's fans speculated that she and her athlete husband could have another bun in the oven.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCiara & Chris Brown Show "How We Roll" On Our "R&B Season" Playlist UpdateHalle's debut solo single, "Angel," is another must-listen from this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsCiara And Chris Brown Party Together On "How We Roll"This is how Ciara and Chris Brown roll. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsRussell Wilson Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Sports Icon Worth?The tale of Russell Wilson—master of the gridiron, soul of generosity, connoisseur of the arts, and sports giant with a high net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentCiara's Best Hits From The 2000sCiara has been a dominating force in R&B and Hip Hop, and we're taking a look at her best jams from the 2000s that defined an era.By Erika Marie