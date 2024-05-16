Russell Wilson And Ciara Sell Seattle Mansion For A Whopping $21 Million

After years of waiting, the A-list couple Russell Wilson and Ciara have finally closed on their enormous waterfront house, making their bank account $31 million richer. The property was built in 2007 and located just ten miles from Lumen Stadium, home of the Seattle Seahawks. The 11,104-square-foot property was officially closed last week for $21.25 million. It was originally offered for an astounding $28,000,000. After deciding to lower the asking price, the famous singer and athlete eventually found a buyer.

Russ and Ciara's windfall from the sale of their six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, which included the adjacent plot of property, totaled a staggering $ 31 million. The property, sprawled over an acre, offers a breathtaking view of Lake Washington. It also has direct waterfront access and a spacious dock capable of accommodating three boats and numerous jet skis. Inside, the mansion boasts a lavish glam room, a colossal closet, an elevator for easy access, a state-of-the-art gym, and a host of other luxurious amenities, providing a glimpse into the couple's opulent lifestyle.

Read More: Ciara Reacts As Russell Wilson Gets Released By The Broncos

Russell Wilson And Ciara Sell Seattle Mansion

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Russell Wilson (L) and Wife Ciara attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Naturally, the Wilson family's presence in the Seattle region is no longer necessary. The 2022 Broncos acquired the Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson in exchange for a number of picks. Wilson signed a $242.5 million contract before being dismissed less than two seasons later. Wilson inked a contract with the Steelers this summer, albeit he only received $1.21 million, a far lesser sum. Even if they don't make significantly less, it's reasonable to believe Russ and Ciara aren't slumming it in Pittsburgh. Especially not with the $31 million that recently landed in their account.

Now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson will look to lead his new team to the playoffs. Former Chicago Bears top pick Justin Fileds is also on the Quarterback depth chart. Wilson is looking to claim the starting spot and end his career on a high note. He wants a fresh start after a disastrous post-Seahawks run. Overall, Ciara and Russ are finally moving on from Seattle. The power couple is now looking to make a mark in Pittsburgh. It will be interesting to see where Wilson's 2024 season goes.

Read More: Russell Wilson Opens Up About First Meeting With Future Jr., Knew It Was His "Responsibility" To Raise Him

[via]