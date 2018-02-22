Rap music, traditionally, is born out of collaboration. Rappers link up with producers, engineers, and maybe even a ghost-writer, in order to make a track. When an artist manages to write, produce, mix, and master their music all on their own, people start to pay attention. Russ is one of those artists.

Born in Secaucus, New Jersey, but raised in Atlanta, Russ starting writing raps at the age of 7, and started making beats at the age of 14. In 2016, he signed with Columbia Records and released his debut album: There’s Really a Wolf.

Since Russ makes all his own music, it’s no surprise that he’s a versatile artist. Russ’ rapping and singing flow together seamlessly over slow-moving instrumentals that really brings out the vibe.

Guaranteed we’ll be hearing from Russ very soon in the future. If someone tries to stop him, he can just do it on his own.