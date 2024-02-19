Young Scooter Calls Out NBA For Saying Future's Son Is Russell Wilson's, Fans Roast Him Back

Future and Ciara have been split for just about 10 years now. However, the ex-lovers seem to be forever linked at this point. It has to be a little frustrating for Russell Wilson and the R&B legend to have to hear about the Freebandz founder in some shape or fashion. It does not help that they had one child together, Future Zahir Wilburn who is now nine. Future took some scathing shots at the soon-to-be former Denver Broncos quarterback on the "Turn Yo Clic Up" with Quavo. Now, Young Scooter is calling out the NBA calling his labelmate's son Russell Wilson's instead.

The reason for Young Scooter doing this is because the nbaonespn Instagram account posted a video of Russell Wilson and Zahir at the All-Star weekend festivities. Their account captioned the clip, "Russell Wilson and his son rockin' Kobe All-Star jerseys." That prompted Young Scooter to respond with, "That's not his son." However, this immediately backfired on the veteran Atlanta rapper.

Young Scooter Protects Future But Fails

Fans were quick to pile on him for not calling out Future not holding up to his standards of being a co-parent. "The homeboys of the deadbeats be more offended than the deadbeat himself 😂" Another similarly adds, "Umm calling him out but not your deadbeat friend is nasty work." Other commenters who are on Russell's side go after the people saying Scooter was right. "I’m sorry would yall like Russell to exclude this child from his other children? Imagine him constantly pointing out he was his step son while calling his kids with Ciara his kids. Wouldn’t that make the child feel ostracized? I want critical thinking skills BACK IN SCHOOL !!!!"

What are your thoughts on Young Scooter calling out the NBA for calling Russell Wilson's his instead of Future's? Was he in the wrong for saying that, why or why not? Was the NBA technically right about who the son belongs to? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Scooter, Future, and the NBA. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of sport and music.

