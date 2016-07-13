As one third of the Migos, Quavo is more influential in rap today than anyone probably thought possible. Between popularizing the dab and pioneering the most bitten flow in recent history (that triplet Migos ish), the rapper born Quavius Keyate Marshall is busy getting tapped for the hottest guest verses this side of Katy Perry. There’s GOOD Music’s “Champions,” The Social Experiment’s “Familiar, and Young Thug’s “F Cancer” to name a few. Quavo is ATL royalty, and the world wants a piece of him now more than ever. Luckily for fans, he's expanded beyond just his career with Migos with a successful solo career as well.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images