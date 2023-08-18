Quavo Pays Tribute To Takeoff On New Album “Rocket Power”

Quavo has had a rough year following the passing of Takeoff. The two were inseparable since childhood, and you can tell that they meant a lot to one another. Overall, death can be extremely difficult to process. Although you think you may be ready to deal with it, you never truly know until it happens to you. As for Quavo, it is clear that his coping mechanism has been music. The artist has been in the studio quite a bit, and a couple of months ago, he revealed that he would be dropping an album in Takeoff’s honor. That album is called Rocket Power.

This is a fitting name given the fact that Takeoff was heavily associated with rocket imagery. As for the album itself, fans have been curious about how Quavo would process his trauma. Well, fans now have the opportunity to find out as Rocket Power has officially been released to the masses. Below, you will see that this album has 18 tracks and only just a few features. However, these features include Takeoff, Future, Hunxho, Young Thug, and BabyDrill.

Quavo – “Rocket Power”

As for the album itself, there are certainly some emotional cuts on here. Quavo is processing his emotions on record, and it is certainly a unique listen. Moreover, the Takeoff features are definitely going to leave you a bit misty-eyed. It’s a massive undertaking for the rapper, but in the end, it works to his advantage. His fans will definitely appreciate what he does on here.

Tracklist: