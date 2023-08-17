Quavo Wishes Young Thug Happy Birthday, Confirms Appearance On New Album

After being delayed from its initially announced release date in early August Quavo’s new album Rocket Power is dropping tonight. He’s been celebrating the impending release of the album for a few weeks now. First, he teased the project with some promotional material before eventually revealing the album cover. Earlier this week he also shared a snippet of new material from the project with fans. Now he’s once again letting fans know what they can expect from the project by confirming someone who will appear on it.

“Happy Birthday Jeff!! Btw Wat U Did On The Album” the caption of the post reads alongside the hashtags Rocket Power and Free Thug. He confirms that despite his current incarceration Young Thug will in fact make an appearance on Rocket Power. He also wishes his close friend a happy birthday sharing videos of the two collaborating in the past. Fans in the comments are hyped to see that Thugger will appear on the record. “Thug on álbum? We need” reads one of the top comments. “migo thuggin now,” says another.

Young Thug To Feature On Quavo’s New Album

Last week, Quavo celebrated a sales milestone for his last project. His collaborative album with Takeoff, Only Built For Infinity Links, was certified gold less than a year after it was originally released. The impressive accomplishments follows an entire career of sales achievements for the pair both as solo artists and members of rap-group Migos.

Quavo found a good way to celebrate his new chart achievements and the upcoming release of his new album. The rapper recently turned up to one of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour dates during a recent series of stops in Atlanta. Video made the rounds online of the rapper flexing his bartending skills by whipping himself up a drink to enjoy during the show. It was a celebrity-packed event that was also attended by Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage. What do you think of Young Thug being featured on Quavo’s new album Rocket Power? Let us know in the comment section below.

