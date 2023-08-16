Quavo Performs “Who Wit Me” For Atlanta Braves Fans: Watch

Quavo showed off a new song on Tuesday night.

Quavo is readying a brand-new album for this Friday, simply titled “Rocket Power.” Overall, this is going to be an emotional release for the artist. It is a tribute album to Takeoff, whom he spent so much of his time with. Although the Migos rapper has suffered immense tragedy, he is now looking to channel that pain into his music. Fans are expecting a truly fantastic album, and there is no doubt that Take will be proud of it. That said, the release date is two days away, and the anticipation continues to mount.

Ahead of this release, Quavo has been spending a lot of time in his hometown of Atlanta. He went to the Beyonce concert the other night, and he has also been hosting pop-ups. Last night, however, the artist spent his time at an Atlanta Braves game. The team is one of the best in Major League Baseball right now, and they were taking on the New York Yankees. In fact, the Braves came through with a solid 5-0 victory. Although, this was not the highlight of the night. Instead, it was Quavo’s performance on top of the dugout.

Quavo Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Above, you can see the artist deliver a great one-minute rendition of his new song “Who Wit Me.” This song is an emotional one as it speaks directly to the passing of Takeoff. The track sounds great, and we cannot wait to hear the studio version, which will be dropping on Friday alongside Rocket Power. As for the crowd, they seemed to be into the performance as all 40,000 fans in attendance let out a cheer at the end. For Quavo, this must have been an amazing feeling.

Let us know your expectations for the new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

