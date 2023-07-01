Quavo and Takeoff went through a lot together. Alongside Offset, the Migos trio was an unstoppable force in the hip-hop world. Overall, it was extremely disheartening when the group broke up. However, Qua and Take were able to give us a joint album that was filled with great songs. Unfortunately, late last year, Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in what was a truly senseless incident. Since that time, his family members have been looking to pick up the pieces and honor him in the best way possible.

Recently, Offset and Quavo got to mend fences and perform at the BET Awards. Overall, it was a legendary moment that honored Takeoff in the best way possible. Although they may not be making music again anytime soon, it was still nice to see them on good terms. Now, however, Quavo is focusing his sights on a new album called Rocket Power. This album will be a tribute to Takeoff, and fans are very excited to hear it. In fact, a new song with Future could very well be dropping this Friday.

Quavo Speaks

Quavo continues to mourn TakeOff ahead of "Rocket Power" album: "I miss u so much" 🙏https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/r1JZD27g6M — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 12, 2023

According to HipHopDX, Quavo took to his Instagram story last night, where he share a quick tribute to Takeoff. His close friend is still very near and dear to his heart. Ultimately, you can’t help but get emotional reading these words. “Think About You All The Time I’ll Never Forget About You!!!,” Quavo said. “I Miss U So Much And NoOne Will Take Yo Spot Twin U My Left Hand [left hand emoji] Come On Now!!! OTHERSIDE BOYS.”

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if the song with Future does, in fact, drop on Friday. Quavo has been teasing the release of Rocket Power for quite a while at this point. However, an official release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to HNHH for more information on the project. We will always keep you informed. Additionally, let us know your expectations for the album, down below.

