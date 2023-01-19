A 24-year-old woman victim of the shooting that killed Takeoff’s murder spoke out for the first time in an interview with KHOU 11.

Sydney Leday was a second victim who sustained injuries during the tragic Houston evening that left Takeoff dead. Leday explained that she just celebrated her birthday and had a night out with her friends to celebrate the occasion, as well as Halloween.

She explained that she previously lived in Los Angeles so she wasn’t starstruck by the presence of Quavo and Takeoff. Leday said that they went to the bowling alley around 12 a.m. She described things as relatively normal until around 2 a.m. when the event was about to shut down.

“That’s when I knew something was wrong after the fact,” she said. “Because I thought these people that were arguing was just playing, like I said, the energy that was in the room before everybody around the table playing a game of dice. I just thought it was friendly banter.”

However, she suspected that there was something wrong due to Quavo’s attitude at the time.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: A general view of the exterior of 810 Billiards & Bowling on November 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Rapper Takeoff of Migos was fatally shot at the bowling alley in the early hours of November 1, 2022. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“So I noticed something was wrong whenever I noticed [Quavo] was really upset and he was finna leave,” she said. “The party wasn’t going to keep going on.”

She explained that she tried to run when shots rang out, though she wasn’t able to get far. Leday explained that she fell and felt a stinging in the back of her head but managed to get down an escalator and into a car. From there, her friend drove her to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, which was 12 minutes away.

Watch the full interview below.