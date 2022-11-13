J. Prince has set up a memorial at the bowling alley in Houston where Takeoff was shot and killed. The memorial features hundreds of roses positioned outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling. Additionally, the Rap-A-Lot records co-founder also had doves released in Takeoff’s honor.

NEW YORK – JUNE 03: Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince attends 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 3, 2010 in New York, New York.

While Prince wasn’t present at the event, he shared a statement on Takeoff’s death on social media, earlier this month.

“The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff,” Prince wrote at the time. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God-loving human being.”

Prince also addressed rumors that he was involved in the shooting. In the further post, Prince called out “media whores” for spreading “lies and false narratives.”

He added: “I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit. I speak these words not knowing whos bullet is responsible for his death.”

Many users online weren’t happy with Prince featuring his own name in the memorial. Some found it to be self-serving.

One wrote that Prince “should be ashamed of himself.” They added: “why tf would you put y’all name in flowers at a Takeoff memorial site? Go tf to hell!!!”

Check out footage of J. Prince’s memorial for Takeoff below.

As family, friends and members of the public gather to remember Migos’ rapper Takeoff at his memorial service in Atlanta, the Prince Family set up a memorial at the scene where he was killed. Hundreds of roses are outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. They also released doves. pic.twitter.com/9VXoqfANI8 — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) November 11, 2022

