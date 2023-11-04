death
- MusicKiller Mike, Bun B, & More Reach Out To Maxo Kream Following Father’s DeathMaxo Kream is mourning his father's passing.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrench Montana On Nipsey Hussle's Murder: "One Of The Most Disgusting Things I’ve Ever Seen"French Montana says the killing of Nipsey Hussle scared him away from "buying the block."By Cole Blake
- MusicTyrese Praises Snoop Dogg For Showing “Vulnerabilities Of An Alpha Male” Amid Brother’s DeathTyrese is proud of Snoop Dogg for being "honest and transparent” in the wake of his brother's death.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg On How Faith Has Helped Him Following Brother's DeathSnoop Dogg shared a series of family photos on Instagram after his brother passed away.By Cole Blake
- MusicPop Smoke Trends On 4-Year Anniversary Of His DeathFans have been reflecting on the career of Pop Smoke. By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Brother, Bing Worthington, Dies At 44Snoop Dogg says his brother, "always made us laugh."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEddie Cheba, Pioneering Hip-Hop Legend, Passes AwayEddie Cheba famously inspired Russell Simmons to pursue a career in hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- MusicYo Gotti Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Big Jook's MurderYo Gotti performed at 42 Dugg's concert in Detroit on Friday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicKey Glock Mourns Death Of The Glock Firearm Company's Founder & EngineerIt's rare that a big artist goes to these lengths to honor those that inspired their namesake, but the Memphis MC's roots run deep.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive In Her Bathroom On Day Of Her Death: New Details RevealedBobbie Jean Carter was found unresponsive in a similar fashion to her late brother, Aaron Carter.By Cole Blake
- MusicLizzo "Heartbroken" After Beloved Dog Pooka Passes Away"We will always love you," Lizzo says of her pet.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTakeoff’s Dad Joins In $1 Million Wrongful Death LawsuitTakeoff's father has attached himself to the lawsuit as “Intervenor.”By Cole Blake
- MusicJigg And Celly Cell Pronounced Dead After Milwaukee Shooting"They need to do something about all this killing," Jigg's grandmother Peggy Wright says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTaylor Swift Fan's Death Officially Being Investigated By Brazilian PoliceThe fan died shortly after a show in Brazil last week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Shares Heartfelt Message Following The Death Of 40's Father, Donald Shebib"Don Shebib gave me one of my best friends in the world," Drake says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMarvel Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & His 3 Children Killed In Tragic Car AccidentStuntman Taraja Ramsess, who worked on "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," and more, died in a fatal car crash, last week.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAlabama Mayor Dies By Suicide After Cross-Dressing PhotosAn Alabama mayor has died by suicide after a conservative blog outed him for cross-dressing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMatthew Perry's Funeral Attended By "Friends" CastThe intimate LA ceremony hosted around 20 guests in total. By Caroline Fisher