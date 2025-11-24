Reggae Icon Jimmy Cliff Dies At 81

Jimmy Cliff, the reggae legend best known for hits like “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” and “The Harder They Come,” among others, has died at the age of 81. His wife, Latifa Chambers, confirmed the news on his Instagram account on Monday morning. She explained that he suffered a seizure followed by pneumonia.

"I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love," she captioned a picture of Cliff.

She continued: "I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date. See you and we see you Legend." Alongside Chambers, their two children, Lilty and Aken, signed off at the end of the message.

Jimmy Cliff Tributes

In response to Latifa Chambers sharing the news of Jimmy Cliff's passing on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments section with tributes. "Absolute legend, and the soundtrack to my childhood. Big love Jimmy!!" one user wrote. Another added: "Honorable. Greatness Personified. Rest in Powa. Sun Power."

On X (formerly Twitter), Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness also described him as a “true cultural giant whose music carried the heart of our nation to the world.” He added: "His music lifted people through hard times, inspired generations, and helped to shape the global respect that Jamaican culture enjoys today. We give thanks for his life, his contribution, and the pride he brought to Jamaica."