Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss From Lil Baby Collab

It goes without saying that Young Thug and Gunna's relationship is complicated. While the two of them were once close collaborators and friends, that all seemed to change amid their legal woes in 2022. After they were both arrested as part of a gang indictment, Gunna accepted a plea deal. This prompted "snitching" speculation to run wild.

Young Thug kept fairly quiet about all of this for quite some time, but in August, he name-dropped his rumored foe on a leaked Lil Baby song. “Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he rapped. Obviously, this cleared things up for a lot of people.

Today (December 3), however, Lil Baby dropped the full version of the song on his new album The Leaks. The track is called "Superman," and it features revised version of Young Thug's aforementioned verse. Notably, it no longer contains Gunna's name.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly why Gunna's name was removed from the song. Some fans theorize, however, that Young Thug is simply ready to move on. He opened up about the situation during an appearance on the Its Up There podcast in September, indicating that his feelings about it are more complex than some have made them out to be.

According to him, he still has love for Gunna, but isn't interested in working with him again.