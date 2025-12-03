Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss From Lil Baby Collab

BY Caroline Fisher 1070 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Removes Gunna Diss Lil Baby Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 26: Young Thug and Gunna attends Slime Language 2 #1 Album Event at Annette's Chop House on April 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
In August, a leaked snippet of a Lil Baby song featuring Young Thug surfaced online, which contained a shot at Gunna.

It goes without saying that Young Thug and Gunna's relationship is complicated. While the two of them were once close collaborators and friends, that all seemed to change amid their legal woes in 2022. After they were both arrested as part of a gang indictment, Gunna accepted a plea deal. This prompted "snitching" speculation to run wild.

Young Thug kept fairly quiet about all of this for quite some time, but in August, he name-dropped his rumored foe on a leaked Lil Baby song. “Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup," he rapped. Obviously, this cleared things up for a lot of people.

Today (December 3), however, Lil Baby dropped the full version of the song on his new album The Leaks. The track is called "Superman," and it features revised version of Young Thug's aforementioned verse. Notably, it no longer contains Gunna's name.

Read More: Young Thug Raises Eyebrows After Dubbing "Ninja" As His "Gay Anthem" Of The Year

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly why Gunna's name was removed from the song. Some fans theorize, however, that Young Thug is simply ready to move on. He opened up about the situation during an appearance on the Its Up There podcast in September, indicating that his feelings about it are more complex than some have made them out to be.

According to him, he still has love for Gunna, but isn't interested in working with him again.

"I think I'm just in the unpacking phase," he explained at the time. "It ain't even about not f*cking with you because I want him to just understand why I feel like it shouldn't happen again because I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same no matter what. We can get a trillion dollars together, I'm still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. We love each other, we're just going our own ways. Sometimes you do that.”

Read More: Who Is Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto? The Religious Leader Who Met With Ye & Young Thug

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK Music Young Thug Admits He's Unlikely To Speak With Gunna Any Time Soon 838
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Music Young Thug Still Has Love For Gunna But There's A Catch 1.6K
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Music Young Thug Breaks Silence On Viral "UY Scuti" Rumor 1.9K
Young Thug Live From Atlanta Music Young Thug Announces “Hometown Hero” Benefit Concert In Atlanta 1.7K
Comments 0