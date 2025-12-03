The Leaks - Album By Lil Baby 

Lil Baby has finally released his highly anticipated new album, The Leaks, doing so in celebration of his 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he wrote: "Happy B Day To Me ! What’s A Better Way To Get The World To Celebrate Wit Ya , Then Dropping A Tape ?? 'The Leaks' Out Nowwwwwww ! Shoutout To Whoever Be Leaking My Sh*t , Yall Made This Possible!!" Over the course of the last several weeks, he’s been building up excitement for the project by sharing a new single from the tracklist each Wednesday at noon. The compilation album consists of songs that fans previously heard, but Baby never officially released. Among the tracklist are appearances from several notable artists. They include Playboi Carti and Skooly on "Let's Do It," as well as Lil Yachty, LUCKI, and Veeze on "Get Along." Baby's longtime collaborator, Young Thug, also pops up on the song, "Superman."