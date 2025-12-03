The Leaks - Album By Lil Baby 

BY Cole Blake 567 Views
Lil Baby The Leaks
Lil Baby is finally giving fans access to several of his most popular unreleased songs by dropping "The Leaks."

Lil Baby has finally released his highly anticipated new album, The Leaks, doing so in celebration of his 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he wrote: "Happy B Day To Me ! What’s A Better Way To Get The World To Celebrate Wit Ya , Then Dropping A Tape ?? 'The Leaks' Out Nowwwwwww ! Shoutout To Whoever Be Leaking My Sh*t , Yall Made This Possible!!" Over the course of the last several weeks, he’s been building up excitement for the project by sharing a new single from the tracklist each Wednesday at noon. The compilation album consists of songs that fans previously heard, but Baby never officially released. Among the tracklist are appearances from several notable artists. They include Playboi Carti and Skooly on "Let's Do It," as well as Lil Yachty, LUCKI, and Veeze on "Get Along." Baby's longtime collaborator, Young Thug, also pops up on the song, "Superman."

Release Date: December 3, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

Tracklist For The Leaks
  1. Mrs. Trendsetter
  2. Guaranteed
  3. Try To Love
  4. Nasty Girl
  5. Real Sh*t
  6. Violation
  7. Let's Do It (feat. Playboi Carti & Skooly)
  8. Forever Slime
  9. Middle of the Summer
  10. What She Like
  11. Get Along (feat. Lil Yachty, LUCKI, & Veeze)
  12. Superman (feat. Young Thug)
  13. St. Tropez (feat. Rylo Rodriguez & Bino Rideaux)
  14. Otha Boy
  15. All On Me (feat. G Herbo)
