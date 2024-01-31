Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Tracklist Revealed: See The Songs & Features

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have been teasing Vultures for months at this point. However, the album has yet to be released due to constant delays. Overall, Ye is known for delaying albums. After all, he is a perfectionist. Now, the album seems to be taking shape as three different volumes are on the horizon. Volume 1 comes out on February 9th, Volume 2 on March 8th, and lastly, Volume 3 on April 5th. The fans out there are optimistic, although they are being very cautious with said optimism.

Well, it seems like fans may have just gotten a glimpse into Ye's album and how it is going to sound. Yesterday, Ye was out with Kim Kardashian and North West in L.A. After a dinner at Nobu, some photos of North West were captured and they made their way online. In these images, you can see an 18-song tracklist on the back of her Vultures shirt. Clearly, this is the official tracklist for the new project, although some details are unclear.

Kanye West x Ty Dolla Sign Coming Soon

Are these 18 tracks being split three ways, meaning six tracks per volume? Or is the first volume going to have 19 tracks? Furthermore, we do get to see a lot of features, which is nice. Among the names here are Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Future, James Blake, Lil Durk, and more. In fact, Leon Bridges and even Young Thug are supposedly featured here.

Hopefully, the album will come out on time, and we get our answers soon enough. In the meantime, let us know which track you are most excited for, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

Tracklist:

Everybody (feat. Charlie Wilson)

Back To Me (feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quavo)

Fuk Sum (feat. Playboi Carti & Quavo)

Time Moving Slow

Beg Forgiveness (feat. Chris Brown)

Do It (feat. YG)

Paid (feat. Future)

Timbo Freestyle

Slide (feat. James Blake)

Promotion (feat. Future)

Vultures (feat. Bump J & Lil Durk)

Love Love Love

Talking (feat. North West)

Hoodrat

River (feat. Young Thug & Leon Bridges)

Gun To My Head (feat. Kid Cudi)

Take Off Your Dress

Dead (feat. Future & Lil Durk)

