Emerging into the public consciousness around 2009, Freddie Gibbs gained a reputation for his gritty tales of life on the streets in the midwest overlayed atop dark, thunderous beats and was recognized for his flexible rapping ability and his thuggish persona. He has been active since 2004, though, having released nine mistapes so far in addition to five EP's. He has worked with a host of impressive artists, including Parrell Williams, Young Jeezy, Curren$y, Jadakiss, and Dom Kennedy. Freddie's studio album, ESGN, was released in 2013 to positive reception and featured production by SAP and Tone Mason, among others. Freddie Gibbs is also a member of the hip-hop group, Str8 Slammin' Click. Recently, Freddie Gibbs has been noted for his beef with his frequent collaborator, Young Jeezy, and is hinting at an upcoming diss track.

Image via HNHH