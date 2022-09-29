Two years ago, Hip Hop couldn’t stop talking about Alfredo. Freddie Gibbs’s Grammy-nominated record had Rap fans buzzing, so much so that they haven’t let up about wanting a new album from the rapper. After much hype and anticipation, $oul $old $eparately has finally arrived this New Music Friday (September 30).

The rollout to $oul $old $eparately has been quite epic, and considering the project is his major label debut album, it deserves the attention. According to a press release, listeners will find Gibbs “digging deeper into his past and his psyche than ever before,” so it seems that $oul $old $eparately is ushering in a new era for the emcee.

“I got to work with all my favorite producers on this project,” Gibbs recently told On The Radar. “That’s what made it special.”

$oul $old $eparately hosts features from Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Scarface, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Offset, Kelly Price, Raekwon, and more. Stream the album and let us know what you think of Gibbs’s latest.

