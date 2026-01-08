Brandon Jennings is making some bold claims about the Canadian talent in the NBA, and Drake doesn't appreciate the slander. The former New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks guard shared his blunt take about "Canada or Toronto players" overall being soft, while specifically naming stars like Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the process.

As Jennings explains on Gil's Arena, "I feel like once you get up in them and you physical, and once you figure them out... I think they gon' back down."

However, Brandon Jennings took his statement a bit further, likening his take to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. "It's like the Kendrick and Drake beef. Once you boom one of them, they gon' lay down. That's just me though. That's just me looking at what I think is gon' happen in the future."

This got over to The Boy, who trolled him with some old photos of him and Jennings that he posted to his Instagram Story. "Boom what?!?" Drizzy said in one post.

In the second one, he tagged Gilgeous-Alexander in a picture of Jennings wearing an OVO chain. "@shai [three loudly crying emojis] boom what??"

What's The Latest On Drake's ICEMAN?

Jennings, 36, didn't take Drake's responses to heart. In fact, he seems to playing along with the whole "boom" comment. Per No Jumper, he playfully hit back at the rapper by showing his excitement for ICEMAN.

"Boom what? Bounce back time ICEMAN [fire emoji]," he wrote alongside of photo of Drake performing with his Knicks jersey on.

Speaking of that album, which will be the Toronto native's ninth, it sounds like we are pretty close to receiving it. DJ Akademiks, an independent hip-hop journalist who's also a huge fan of the OVO boss, tweeted out yesterday hinting that album time is right around the corner.

"The IceMan is coming," he said simply. A release date has yet to be determined, as well as things like the cover art, track listing, and more. But Drake has recently reaffirmed fans that he's working hard on a holiday stream with BenDaDonnn.