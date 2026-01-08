Drake & Brandon Jennings Trade Jabs After NBA Star Calls Canadian Players Soft

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro via Imagn Images Mar 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Former Milwaukee Bucks player Brandon Jennings cheers during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch via Imagn Images
Brandon Jennings caught Drake's attention after taking a dig at Canadian NBA players, namely stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Brandon Jennings is making some bold claims about the Canadian talent in the NBA, and Drake doesn't appreciate the slander. The former New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks guard shared his blunt take about "Canada or Toronto players" overall being soft, while specifically naming stars like Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the process.

As Jennings explains on Gil's Arena, "I feel like once you get up in them and you physical, and once you figure them out... I think they gon' back down."

However, Brandon Jennings took his statement a bit further, likening his take to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. "It's like the Kendrick and Drake beef. Once you boom one of them, they gon' lay down. That's just me though. That's just me looking at what I think is gon' happen in the future."

This got over to The Boy, who trolled him with some old photos of him and Jennings that he posted to his Instagram Story. "Boom what?!?" Drizzy said in one post.

In the second one, he tagged Gilgeous-Alexander in a picture of Jennings wearing an OVO chain. "@shai [three loudly crying emojis] boom what??"

Read More: Fetty Wap Delivers Message To Fans After Being Released From Prison

What's The Latest On Drake's ICEMAN?

Jennings, 36, didn't take Drake's responses to heart. In fact, he seems to playing along with the whole "boom" comment. Per No Jumper, he playfully hit back at the rapper by showing his excitement for ICEMAN.

"Boom what? Bounce back time ICEMAN [fire emoji]," he wrote alongside of photo of Drake performing with his Knicks jersey on.

Speaking of that album, which will be the Toronto native's ninth, it sounds like we are pretty close to receiving it. DJ Akademiks, an independent hip-hop journalist who's also a huge fan of the OVO boss, tweeted out yesterday hinting that album time is right around the corner.

"The IceMan is coming," he said simply. A release date has yet to be determined, as well as things like the cover art, track listing, and more. But Drake has recently reaffirmed fans that he's working hard on a holiday stream with BenDaDonnn.

Moreover, a plastic surgeon based in Houston who's got a close rapport with the MC, says that the intro was recorded and finished.

Read More: Mal Calls Andre 3000 The “Most Overrated Rapper” Of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Drake Arena Sing For Him UK Tour Manchester Hip Hop News Music Drake Lets A Whole Arena Sing For Him During UK Tour Stop In Manchester
Drake ICEMAN Hockey Skills Hip Hop News Music Drake Proves He's A Real "ICEMAN" By Showing Off His Hockey Skills
Drake Adonis Soccer Game Hip Hop News Music Drake Makes Surprise Stop At Toronto Elementary School To Support Adonis At Soccer Game
Comments 0