Fetty Wap Delivers Message To Fans After Being Released From Prison

Fetty Wap is a free man and much sooner than we were all told. The New Jersey rapper, now 34, is out of prison as of today it seems thanks to a report from Loren LoRosa. The Breakfast Club panel member shared a video of him speaking with a few people in a meeting room of some sort in addition to a message he has for his fans.

It reads, "I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me. Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most."

Overall, this is extremely exciting news for Fetty, his loved ones, and his fan base. Initially, the "My Way" hitmaker was slated to be freed in March 2027. However, in the latter third of 2025, starting in September specifically, his release date kept getting bumped up.

That month, January 8, 2027, was the new date to circle. However, in November, it got moved to December 8 of this year.

Read More: Inside The New Nike Air Force 1 Suitcase

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

May 21, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Fetty Wap entertains Infield Fest fans during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Right now, we are unsure as to why Fetty Wap is out so much earlier. But as the video and message above suggests, he's all smiles and ready to be better and make a difference.

For those wondering, the "Trap Queen" talent was hit with a six-year prison sentence in 2023 for a federal drug trafficking charge. To be more specific, it was conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Since then, he's been in a low-security facility in Minnesota called FCI Sandstone. On top of his bid, Fetty was expected to serve another five years of supervised release. We will have to wait to hear more information in the coming days and hours if that stipulation remains.