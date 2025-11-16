Fetty Wap Secures Early Prison Release For Next Holiday Season

For those of us who claim the 2010s as their generation's hip-hop era, Fetty Wap is one of the most beloved hitmakers that never reached true superstar status. Sadly, a 2021 arrest for drug trafficking led to a six-year prison sentence two years later. But the New Jersey native recently got some good news about his bid.

According to an Us Weekly report, authorities moved his jail release date up to December 8, 2026. This means Fetty will be home in time for the holiday season, which is very heartening considering his previous timeline. The expected release date was initially March of 2027, and that changed in September to January 8. The outlet confirmed on Friday (November 14) that the court took another month off of his sentence, although it's unclear why this happened at press time.

Fetty Wap is currently at a Minnesota prison, specifically the low-security FCI Sandstone facility. He will have to serve five years of supervised release once he walks out of the slammer late next year. While many fans hoped his release date would be sooner, at least this is a win in the grand scheme of things for the 34-year-old.

Why Is Fetty Wap In Prison?

Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Musical recording artist Fetty Wap during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Fetty Wap's family previously advocated for this change. His sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts took to Instagram back in April to share a message of redemption, accountability, and second chances. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense," she wrote. "He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome – Divinity Maxwell-Butts."

Meanwhile, Fetty Wap's prison pictures also led to more clamor for his release from fans. They didn't get many updates on him outside of these photos, so every one of them reminds fans of how much they miss him.

With all this in mind, we'll see if Fetty gets an even earlier release from prison over his drug trafficking conviction. Still, considering the big picture, any positive news for him is a blessing to appreciate.