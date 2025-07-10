It's been nearly three years since Fetty Wap began serving his prison sentence at FCI Sandstone, a low-security facility in Minnesota. His fans and loved ones continue to push for his freedom, and when his single "Forever" dropped in May, his team announced a petition calling for his release.

“His freedom was taken, but not his voice,” they wrote on social media. “A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap’s heart. This isn’t just music — it’s his truth, his story, and his fight. The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now … Let’s bring our brother home.”

While it's been several weeks since the public has heard any updates on the rapper, a few new photos of him behind bars recently surfaced online. In them, he appears to be in good spirits despite the circumstances, and fans love to see it. "He look good and healthy," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "Prayers up come home soon stay safe 🙏🏾," someone else says.

Why Is Fetty Wap In Prison?

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in 2023, conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He was later sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors alleged that he used his celebrity status to "glamorize the drug trade." He was accused of being part of an organization that allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of substances like cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack in Long Island and New Jersey.

In an emotional Instagram post shared this April, Fetty Wap's sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts argued that he should be released early. In her post, she noted how he's serving time for a nonviolent offense. "He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy," she wrote. "His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time."