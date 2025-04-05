Fetty Wap's Sister Pleads For His Prison Release So He Can Be With His Family

While Fetty Wap is finding some viral TikTok success while behind the bars for his drug trafficking sentence, his loved ones and peers attempt to make his situation better and advocate for reformative treatment, not punishment. His sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts recently took to Instagram to demand authorities release him from prison, emphasizing the need to help people get back on their feet after legal struggles rather than punish them consistently. She pointed to the rapper's halfway-done sentence over a nonviolent offense, which she believes should inspire more mercy from the court and another way out of his predicament.

"April is Second Chance Month – a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment," Divinity Maxwell-Butts wrote on Instagram of her brother Fetty Wap and his legal situation. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome – Divinity Maxwell-Butts."

Why Is Fetty Wap In Jail?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap is in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, and he received his six-year sentence in May of 2023. Law enforcement originally arrested him in 2021, and if everything goes according to the current schedule, they will let him go on March 13, 2027. However, this is not the first reference to Fetty's potential prison release in recent months. This February, he addressed rumors that claimed he would see freedom by reposting a loved one's Instagram message on the social media platform. "He’s not out yet. @fettywap1738 free you brother I love you!"