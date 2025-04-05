Fetty Wap's Sister Pleads For His Prison Release So He Can Be With His Family

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 578 Views
Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Musical recording artist Fetty Wap during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fetty Wap received a six-year prison sentence in 2023 for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

While Fetty Wap is finding some viral TikTok success while behind the bars for his drug trafficking sentence, his loved ones and peers attempt to make his situation better and advocate for reformative treatment, not punishment. His sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts recently took to Instagram to demand authorities release him from prison, emphasizing the need to help people get back on their feet after legal struggles rather than punish them consistently. She pointed to the rapper's halfway-done sentence over a nonviolent offense, which she believes should inspire more mercy from the court and another way out of his predicament.

"April is Second Chance Month – a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment," Divinity Maxwell-Butts wrote on Instagram of her brother Fetty Wap and his legal situation. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome – Divinity Maxwell-Butts."

Why Is Fetty Wap In Jail?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap is in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges, and he received his six-year sentence in May of 2023. Law enforcement originally arrested him in 2021, and if everything goes according to the current schedule, they will let him go on March 13, 2027. However, this is not the first reference to Fetty's potential prison release in recent months. This February, he addressed rumors that claimed he would see freedom by reposting a loved one's Instagram message on the social media platform. "He’s not out yet. @fettywap1738 free you brother I love you!"

Meanwhile, despite it all, Fetty Wap made the most of the moment and seemed to show his head held high in a new prison picture that surfaced last year. All fans can hope for is his consistent well-being and Father Time's unstoppable pace that will make 2027 roll around faster than we thought. We will see if any legal updates or developments in that meantime actually change this outcome.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
