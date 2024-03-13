Masika Blasts Jess Hilarious For Calling Her Fetty Wap's "Alleged" Baby Mama: Watch

These days, it's far more common for people in the entertainment industry to work out co-parenting situations than navigate long-term relationships with those they share kids with. Not all of their fans are supportive of "baby mama culture," as it's become called. Still, for some, it works better than settling for less or tolerating infidelity. As he remains behind bars, Fetty Wap is likely feeling grateful for the five women taking care of his six children. Among them is Love & Hip-Hop star Masika, who shares a seven-year-old with the "My Way" hitmaker.

Earlier this week, Masika didn't take kindly to hearing The Breakfast Club host Jess Hilarious refer to her as Fetty's "alleged" co-parent. "Allegedly! Who allegedly has a child by, 'Who that rapper with the one eye?'" Masika asked, making fun of the comedian's ignorance. "Nah b**ch, first of all, I have an almost eight-year-old child," she publicly addressed Hilarious. "For you to sit here and talk about some, 'allegedly' have a child with her father... Everybody knows who my child's father is, including you, and then you want to act like you don't know who the f**k he is," the reality starlet's rant went on.

Masika Gives Jess Hilarious a Piece of Her Mind

Masika then shared that she looked back at her text history with Hilarious, who reportedly asked her about men running in Fetty's circle in 2016 that she was interested in. "Aren't you allegedly pregnant by some Puerto Rican that's prettier than you?" the former clapped back, referencing Jess' recently confirmed pregnancy.

Interestingly, Masika is choosing to target Jess Hilarious' appearance amid their spat, especially considering the media personality's recent admission about Chadwick Boseman. As you may recall, she publicly came for the Black Panther star's dramatic weight loss and rough appearance without knowing he was battling the cancer that ultimately took his life. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

