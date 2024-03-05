Jess Hilarious Regrets Trolling Chadwick Boseman Just Before His Death: "I Didn’t Know About His Cancer"

Jess Hilarious says her only regret in her career is trolling Chadwick Boseman prior to his death. Reflecting on the incident during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the comedian explained that she knew nothing of his battle with cancer at the time. The Black Panther star died in 2020 at the age of 43.

“I’ve only regretted one thing [throughout] my whole career,” she said. “…I remember Chadwick Boseman had dropped a video shortly before he passed, and I thought he was training for a movie. You know, some people really get into the roles… And he had posted — he was telling people to stay inside. And I had said, ‘Man, you need to stay inside,’ or something like that. [But] it was a joke and, of course, I didn’t know anything about his cancer or anything, and you know, I riffed on him.”

Read More: Jess Hilarious Thinks Nicki Minaj Invited Katt Williams On Tour For Low Ticket Sales

Jess Hilarious Attends Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jessica Robin Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

From there, she explained that "everybody thought it was funny and cool" at the time. Boseman famously didn't make his cancer diagnosis public prior to his passing. “And then — I didn’t even care how people looked at me. How I looked at myself was crazy,” she explained. “…I was like, alright, I gotta change the way I move. And for a minute, I didn’t want to do ‘Jess With The Mess’ no more because you don’t know what the hell people goin’ through. You don’t know when you comment on somebody’s appearance. It took me a minute to bounce back from that, I was struggling with my own thing and then I went online and seen how I was receiving hate and I was canceled and everything like that. And I was like, I deserve all of that.”

Jess Hilarious Discusses Her Chadwick Boseman Joke

Jess Hilarious understands that “Funny is Funny”, as @OfficialCrowder often says. The @breakfastclubam host lives by that as well, but she does have one huge regret. Prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing @jesshilarious saw a video posted by the late “Black Panther” actor. She… pic.twitter.com/OU9w0Myseg — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 3, 2024

Check out a clip from Hilarious' appearance on The Pivot Podcast above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jess Hilarious on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jess Hilarious' Pregnancy Announcement Leaves Her Feeling "Blissfully Amazing"

[Via]