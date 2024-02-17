Jess Hilarious Addresses Trick Daddy's "Ugly" Baby Comments

Earlier this week, Jess Hilarious shared some exciting news with fans of The Breakfast Club, only weeks after confirming her role as a permanent host. Her boyfriend Chris had called in to wish her a happy 32nd second birthday when he made the announcement. “Hey, baby. It’s your man. I wanted to call and say, ‘Happy birthday,’” he began. “I can’t wait to see you. I’m so proud of you. I love that you’re staying divine all the time, and you’re such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to see you later, and I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy, babe.”

For obvious reasons, fans have been bombarding the personality with congratulations and praise. Unfortunately, however, not everybody has been so supportive. Recently, Trick Daddy took to social media to weigh in on the news, revealing that he's personally not happy about it at all.

Read More: Jess Hilarious' Pregnancy Announcement Leaves Her Feeling "Blissfully Amazing"

Trick Daddy Rants About Jess Hilarious' Pregnancy

“Happy Birthday to Jess Hilarious. Yeah, you let a n**ga shoot the club. You get pregnant from a n**ga, and I’m gonna f**k that n**ga up. I’ma f**k that n**ga up. N**ga, you done f**ked up," he says in a clip. He didn't stop there, however. Trick Daddy went on to say that the child "better come out looking like [Jess] and nothing like [Chris]." Evidently, Jess didn't appreciate his comments and later addressed them on The Breakfast Club.

"Trick Daddy had hit my phone yesterday and was like, ‘You better hope that baby ain’t ugly when it come out.’ Like, excuse me? So, I said, ‘Well, it’s not yours, so I think we’re good over here.’ Don’t ever play with me,” she explained. “Don’t ever play with me like that. I know that he love me and got all the respect in the world [for me], but that’s my child. I don’t care where you [are] from. I’m from Baltimore.”

Jess Hilarious Responds

What do you think of Jess Hilarious revealing that she's pregnant? What about Trick Daddy's reaction to the news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Is Jess Hilarious Pregnant? Comedian Shares Huge News Amid 32nd Birthday Celebrations

[Via]