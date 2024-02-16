Jess Hilarious' Pregnancy Announcement Leaves Her Feeling "Blissfully Amazing"

Congratulations are in order for the newest host of The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious. Just shortly after unveiling her new permanent position as a host, the comedian shared yet another exciting announcement. Earlier this week, her partner Chris called into the show to wish her a happy 32nd birthday, also revealing that the two of them are expecting another "bundle of joy."

“Hey, baby. It’s your man. I wanted to call and say, ‘Happy birthday,’” he told Jess. “I can’t wait to see you. I’m so proud of you. I love that you’re staying divine all the time, and you’re such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to see you later, and I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy, babe.”

Read More: Is Jess Hilarious Pregnant? Comedian Shares Huge News Amid 32nd Birthday Celebrations

Jess Hilarious On Cloud Nine As She Awaits Second Child

Of course, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy congratulated her and Chris on their little one, though they admitted they knew of the baby before fans. Since the announcement, Jess has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and peers. The Baltimore-born personality appears to be on cloud nine as she awaits her child's arrival, based on one of her most recent Instagram posts. This week, she shared a clip of the touching reveal, sharing a bit about how she's been feeling since.

"Love is in the air over here 🥹," she captioned the sweet clip. "This feeling is blissfully amazing ❤️ I wish it for everybody 😌🙏🏾." Clearly, 2024 will be one of Jess' best years yet, and fans couldn't be happier for the soon-to-be mother of two. What do you think of Jess Hilarious revealing that she's pregnant on The Breakfast Club? Are you surprised? What about her sharing that she's feeling "blissfully amazing" since the announcement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kamala Harris Congratulates Jess Hilarious On Joining "The Breakfast Club"

[Via]