Jess Hilarious' Booty Has Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson's Attention: Watch

When Kountry Wayne appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast earlier this month, the comedian had plenty to say about his ex, Jess Hilarious. Not only did he admit to urging the new co-host of The Breakfast Club to get more going on in her professional life, but he was also quite confident in calling the Baltimore native out for not always being honest with others. "I text Jess the other day, I said, ‘Jess, man,’ I got kinda petty. I said, ‘You gotta get more going on in your career so they can stop bringing up my name," Wayne told Sharpe in their interview.

While the host listened as intently as ever to everything his guest had to say, that's not stopping him from praising Hilarious' booty. In the video below, the former NFL icons congratulate the Wild 'N Out entertainer on accepting her new role alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. "Jess is funny though," Ochocinco praised the rising star. "Yea," Sharpe agreed. "Her body ain't no laughing matter tho. I ain't know she was like that!" he continued, eliciting some shock from his Nightcap co-star.

Shannon Sharpe is Feeling Jess Hilarious' Figure

After chatting with Wayne, the 55-year-old took it upon himself to look further into Hilarious' career. When he got a better look at the curves on her backside, however, he was clearly distracted, even convincing himself that the image was photoshopped. "Wait, she like that?" Johnson asked, still not believing Sharpe's comments. "Like Kyrie dribbling two basketballs," the latter insisted.

Jess Hilarious' bodacious behind isn't the only topic that Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson are making headlines for discussing. When the former suggested that Beyonce doesn't "move the needle" as much as the NFL's favourite starlet, Taylor Swift, his good friend was seriously offended. Check out Ochocinco's reaction at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

