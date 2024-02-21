video
- MoviesTI Reveals He Almost Got Fired From "ATL" In His Third Day On SetHe opens up on the conversation that led him to take the role more seriously.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Shares Hilarious Video From His HoneymoomHis cannonball may have disturbed his new wife's peaceful retreat. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Reacts To Fan Quoting Leaked Young Thug Jail VideoShe doesn't seem too bothered by the jokes fans are cracking. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Khaled Keeps His New Shoes Clean By Having His Security Carry HimThe video reminded fans of another viral moment from Jack Harlow.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott Throws The First Pitch At His New Cacti Park Baseball StadiumThe stadium played host to a spring training game over the weekend. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRihanna Lets Fans Into Her Car To Pose For Pics In ItalyThe move has fans online nervous on the singer's behalf. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMase Tells A Story About Being Scammed By A Former Business ManagerMase wouldn't name any names while telling the story By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Claims He's From Mars And Gives NSFW Answer About His Favorite MealIt's the newest bizarre interview from West. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicPlayboi Carti Confronted By Fan Pleading For New MusicCarti is surprisingly cool with the entire interaction. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Shows Off Her Incredible Flexibility In New VideosThe clip had fans wondering if they could get that flexible. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Cries With Blac Chyna, Goes Wigless In Emotional Documentary: WatchWendy Williams' battle with aphasia and dementia was confirmed by her team today (February 22).By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCoi Leray Reveals That She Accidentally Lost 8 PoundsLeray has long been open about her weight struggles.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYung Miami Claps Back At Security Guard Who Called Her Out On TikTokShe wasn't going to take the accusation lying down. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJ. Cole Shares Snippet Of New Song "Might Delete Later"Fans are hoping a full album could be on the way this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYung Miami Called Out By Security Claiming She Ignored ThemShe clapped back at the security officer in the comments of the post.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsCam'ron On Erykah Badu: "Ni**as Be Regular Up Until They F**k Her"Killa Cam had plenty to say about "The Healer" on a new episode of "It Is What It Is."By Hayley Hynes