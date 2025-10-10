2Pac's Family Reportedly Heated Over AI Imagery On Social Media

BY Zachary Horvath 56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)
If you haven't seen, there are a lot of AI-generated videos and images of 2Pac across platforms such as X and it's getting out of hand.

It's no secret that 2Pac is still sorely missed all these decades later. He truly was a one-of-one talent and helped propel the genre to new heights in the 90s. But folks on social media are taking it too far, particularly in the exploitative direction.

In the last few days or so, there have been a lot of AI creations popping up all over social media. X has been the biggest home for them, and quite frankly, they are creepy. The ones we have come across have been with 2Pac posing with other late musical icons like Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse.

We won't embed the posts out of respect to the family of the rapper. But if you want, you can go look at them for yourself. They are incredibly unsettling and reportedly driving Pac's circle mad.

Per an exclusive, inside report from AllHipHop, they have been in contact with the Shakur clan. From what the outlet can share, they are "weighing their options." Moreover, someone close to the late hitmaker is "reportedly preparing to speak out online soon."

Those "options" include legal and ethical ones, although, they can't definitively say what the next course of action will be.

Read More: Women In Rap's Biggest Beefs: Nicki, Cardi, Kim, Remy & More

Drake Tupac Chain Purchase
10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Tupac Shakur (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage)

Overall, though, their frustrations are certainly warranted. The people behind these creations are more likely than not affiliated with the rapper's estate or team. Morals are being thrown out the window and unfortunately, that's the nature of social media these days.

If users can get their slice of viral pie, they will do anything it takes to get that.

This isn't the only thing that's been grinding the gears of 2Pac's nucleus. Within the last month or so, Drake bought the icon's Death Row Records chain. The authenticity of it has been questioned, but Pac's brother, Mopreme, went off on Drizzy for acquiring the supposedly real piece of jewelry.

"My man need to think more about his moves. Because I just saw... in London, talking about, 'London got the best rappers. London rappers are better than American rappers.' So why are you so seeking after the king of raps’ jewels, literal jewels? [...] If England has the best rappers, why are you doing this? So I don’t know. [...] I think the family should have all of ‘Pac’s things, personally. But things don’t always work out that way. My personal opinion, that’s what I feel."

Read More: Ranking The 7 Rarest Air Jordan 13 Releases Ever Made

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.3K
NBA: Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors Music Tupac Shakur's Brother Mopreme Blasts Drake For Chain Purchase 5.9K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 2.1K
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Numbers Big Sean Celebrates Another Chart-Topping Debut With "Detroit 2" 3.8K
Comments 0