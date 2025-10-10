2Pac's Family Reportedly Heated Over AI Imagery On Social Media

It's no secret that 2Pac is still sorely missed all these decades later. He truly was a one-of-one talent and helped propel the genre to new heights in the 90s. But folks on social media are taking it too far, particularly in the exploitative direction.

In the last few days or so, there have been a lot of AI creations popping up all over social media. X has been the biggest home for them, and quite frankly, they are creepy. The ones we have come across have been with 2Pac posing with other late musical icons like Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse.

We won't embed the posts out of respect to the family of the rapper. But if you want, you can go look at them for yourself. They are incredibly unsettling and reportedly driving Pac's circle mad.

Per an exclusive, inside report from AllHipHop, they have been in contact with the Shakur clan. From what the outlet can share, they are "weighing their options." Moreover, someone close to the late hitmaker is "reportedly preparing to speak out online soon."

Those "options" include legal and ethical ones, although, they can't definitively say what the next course of action will be.

Drake Tupac Chain Purchase

Tupac Shakur (Photo by Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage)

Overall, though, their frustrations are certainly warranted. The people behind these creations are more likely than not affiliated with the rapper's estate or team. Morals are being thrown out the window and unfortunately, that's the nature of social media these days.

If users can get their slice of viral pie, they will do anything it takes to get that.

This isn't the only thing that's been grinding the gears of 2Pac's nucleus. Within the last month or so, Drake bought the icon's Death Row Records chain. The authenticity of it has been questioned, but Pac's brother, Mopreme, went off on Drizzy for acquiring the supposedly real piece of jewelry.

"My man need to think more about his moves. Because I just saw... in London, talking about, 'London got the best rappers. London rappers are better than American rappers.' So why are you so seeking after the king of raps’ jewels, literal jewels? [...] If England has the best rappers, why are you doing this? So I don’t know. [...] I think the family should have all of ‘Pac’s things, personally. But things don’t always work out that way. My personal opinion, that’s what I feel."