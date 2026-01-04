Celina Powell Allegedly Vowed To Never Be With Rappers Again Before Offset Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 270 Views
Celina Powell Allegedly Vowed Never Rappers Before Offset Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 5: (L-R) Friend and Celina Powell attends Kingpin Bowling at Lucky Strike Miami during Art Basel on December 5, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Offset still hasn't responded to the alleged video of him sleeping next to Celina Powell, which she posted online.

Celina Powell is infamous for her alleged and confirmed relationships with celebrities and rappers, although she might have wanted to turn over a new leaf a few days ago. According to Hollywood Unlocked, she posted a message on her Instagram Story this week that contradicted the alleged video she posted of Offset allegedly sleeping next to her soon after that Story post.

"i will NEVER f**k with a rapper again in life !!!!!!!!" Powell allegedly wrote on her IG Story. Fans in the post below's comments section trolled her given her past alleged relationship history, and some even returned to chime in after she posted the alleged video with the former Migo.

It's unclear whether or not this post has anything to do with that alleged video or its alleged subject. Considering all the drama that the model and social media personality has faced over her time in the spotlight, it's certainly an understandable sentiment. Nevertheless, many fans accused her of being the boy who cried wolf. We will see if Celina responds to this previous statement or if fans bring any reactions up in the aftermath.

Celina Powell's Alleged Video With Offset

For those unaware, Offset hasn't responded to Celina Powell's alleged video yet. He recently deactivated his social media accounts, so he's probably drowning out the noise for many different reasons.

To be clear, this happened before the alleged video surfaced, so there's nothing explicitly linking that social media scrubbing to Powell. There's also no confirmation on whether or not it's really the Georgia MC in the video and if they really made a "tape" together, as Celina claimed.

Celina Powell and Offset have "history" together, though. She falsely claimed years ago that he fathered a child with her, and claimed he offered her $50K to get an abortion some years after that. It's all very much in the past, but the alleged video has fans talking again.

Whether or not this is a troll, an honest mistake, a false flag, or something related to 'Set is a mystery. No matter what you believe, don't expect this to turn into a big scandal anytime soon. After all, sometimes silence is the best answer on both sides.

