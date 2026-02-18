Michael Jordan Wears Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Cinnabar" After Daytona 500 Win

Michael Jordan celebrated his 63rd birthday and Daytona 500 victory in serious style. The NBA legend was spotted wearing the upcoming Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Sail/Cinnabar."

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Sail/Cinnabar” will be released on May 9th, 2026.

Fresh off Tyler Reddick's historic Daytona 500 win with 23XI Racing, MJ flexed unreleased heat. His birthday fell on February 17th, making this week extra special. The timing couldn't have been better for the rare sneaker sighting.

The Air Jordan 4 features a premium sail-colored leather upper throughout the shoe. Rich cinnabar red accents hit the eyelets, Jumpman logo, and midsole details. The warm burgundy tone creates beautiful contrast against the cream base.

Nigel Sylvester's signature BMX influence shows in the design's street-ready aesthetic. The professional rider collaborated with Jordan Brand on this exclusive colorway. His previous Jordan collaborations have become instant collector's items.

These won't hit retail shelves until May according to release information. Sneakerheads are already marking their calendars for the official drop date. The early look courtesy of MJ himself generated major buzz online.

Jordan rocked them casually with jeans and an orange tee at the theme park. The relaxed fit proved these work beyond basketball courts and special events. Even at 63, Jordan sets sneaker trends effortlessly.

The "Sail/Cinnabar" colorway represents another win for Jordan Brand's collaborative strategy. Limited releases like this maintain hype and demand across the sneaker industry.

What makes this sighting extra cool is that MJ basically gave everyone a free preview. These don't release until May, so seeing them on Jordan himself is pretty special. N

igel Sylvester's collabs always bring that street culture energy that feels authentic and earned. The sail and cinnabar color combo is way more sophisticated than your typical red and white. It's the kind of palette that works with everything in your wardrobe.