The 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles delivered unforgettable moments both on the court and on feet. The league's biggest stars brought their absolute best sneaker game to the showcase event.

From exclusive player editions to limited colorways that will never hit retail, the footwear was as competitive as the game. Nike's "Warning Label" collection dominated the court with multiple signature athletes debuting special editions.

PE colorways and custom makeups reminded everyone why All-Star Weekend is sneaker culture's biggest stage. Some players honored teammates while others debuted entirely new silhouettes for the first time. Here's our ranking of the top eight sneakers worn during the 2026 NBA All-Star Game...:

8. Cade Cunningham - Nike ST Charge

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes forward Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers drives the ball past Team USA Stars guard Cade Cunningham (2) of the Detroit Pistons in game four during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham brought the energy wearing the Nike ST Charge during All-Star Weekend in LA. The Detroit Pistons guard represented the rising stars with a solid performance in the showcase.

His sneaker choice featured a vibrant hot pink upper with black swoosh detailing. The glossy, patent-like finish gave the shoe a premium, eye-catching look under the bright lights.

Cunningham's dynamic playmaking was on full display as he competed against the league's elite. The ST Charge's bold pink colorway matched his fearless approach to the game.

The low-cut design allowed for quick cuts and explosive movements on the court. Cunningham proved he belongs on the All-Star stage with his performance and bold footwear choice.

7. Chet Holmgren - Nike KD 18 PE

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars center Chet Holmgren (7) of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to shoot while defended by Team USA Stripes forward Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics in game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren suited up in a vibrant pink Nike KD 18 PE that captured attention. The Oklahoma City Thunder big man showcased his versatile skill set throughout the weekend in Los Angeles.

His player-exclusive colorway featured a bright hot pink upper with white and blue accents. The bold color choice made Holmgren's sneakers impossible to miss on the All-Star court. As a Kevin Durant signature shoe, the KD 18 suited Holmgren's length and shooting ability perfectly.

The low-profile design allowed the rising star to move fluidly up and down the court. Holmgren's performance reminded everyone why he's one of the league's most exciting young talents. The custom pink PE was a fitting choice for the rising star's memorable All-Star appearance.

6. Stephen Curry - ANTA KT 11 PE

Image via Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry didn't suit up for the All-Star Game but made a powerful statement with his footwear choice. The Warriors legend wore a special ANTA KT 11 PE honoring his former teammate Klay Thompson.

The sneaker featured metallic gold detailing with unique texturing across the entire upper. Curry's gesture showed the deep bond between the Splash Brothers despite Thompson now playing elsewhere.

The holographic and reflective elements created a premium look befitting the All-Star stage. Even from the sidelines in LA, Curry's sneaker game remained at the highest level.

The KT 11 PE represented loyalty, friendship, and respect for a championship partnership. Curry's tribute to Thompson was one of the weekend's most touching moments.

5. Jalen Brunson - Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Warning Label" PE

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stripes guard Jalen Brunson (11) of the New York Knicks controls the ball against Team World forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the New York Knicks in game three during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson laced up the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Warning Label" PE for his All-Star appearance. The New York Knicks guard put on a show with his exceptional court vision and scoring.

His exclusive colorway featured a vibrant purple base with holographic and iridescent detailing throughout. The "Warning Label" theme tied into Nike's special All-Star collection for the weekend. Brunson's performance proved he's earned his place among the league's elite point guards.

The Kobe 3 Low suits his quick, crafty playing style perfectly on the big stage in LA. The purple and reflective accents created memorable visual moments under the bright lights.

4. Anthony Edwards - Adidas AE2 "Hellstar" PE

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars guard Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on in game 1 against team World during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards brought the heat in his Adidas AE2 "Hellstar" PE collaboration in Los Angeles. The Minnesota Timberwolves star delivered an electrifying performance worthy of his sneaker choice.

The colorway featured a dark black base with bold red accents and unique detailing throughout. The "Hellstar" collaboration showcased Edwards' growing influence both on court and in sneaker culture. His second signature shoe perfectly captured his bold personality and fearless playing style.

The low-profile design allowed Edwards to showcase his explosive athleticism and quick first step. Edwards' energy and scoring ability reminded everyone why he's a future face of the league. The AE2 "Hellstar" PE was a perfect match for Ant's electric All-Star performance.

3. Devin Booker - Nike Book 2 "Warning Label"

Image via StockX

Devin Booker rocked the Nike Book 2 "Warning Label" edition as part of Nike's All-Star collection. The Phoenix Suns guard displayed his scoring ability throughout the showcase game in LA.

His sneaker featured a fiery red and orange gradient upper with a glossy, iridescent finish throughout. The "Warning Label" theme tied into Nike's special All-Star collection for the weekend.

Booker's effortless shooting stroke and playmaking were on full display during the game. The Book 2's sleek low-top design and eye-catching gradient made it one of the weekend's standouts.

The black swoosh provided sharp contrast against the vibrant red and orange tones. As one of Nike's rising signature athletes, Booker represented the brand perfectly with style and substance.

2. Kevin Durant - Nike KD 18 "Warning Label"

Image via StockX

Kevin Durant dominated in the Nike KD 18 "Warning Label," one of the weekend's most anticipated releases. The Phoenix Suns superstar showcased why he's one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.

His sneaker featured a vibrant emerald green metallic upper with chrome and iridescent accents throughout. The "Warning Label" edition represented the pinnacle of Nike's All-Star footwear collection in Los Angeles.

Durant's smooth scoring and length were on full display as he torched defenders. The KD 18's futuristic design with layered green tones matched his great talent and efficiency.

The chrome finish and reflective details created an unforgettable visual that captured the All-Star spotlight. Durant's performance reminded everyone that he's still one of the game's most unstoppable forces.

1. Lebron James - Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label"

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of the Nike LeBron XXIII shoes of Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers during game two against Team Stars during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James claimed the top spot wearing the Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label" in Los Angeles. The Lakers legend put on a masterclass performance in front of his home crowd. His sneaker featured a stunning holographic crocodile-textured upper that shifted between orange, gold, and iridescent tones.

The "Warning Label" detailing and reflective finish made this the weekend's most iconic footwear moment. LeBron's all-around excellence showcased why he remains one of basketball's greatest players. The premium materials and eye-catching design created an unforgettable visual on the All-Star court.

His performance and sneaker choice created a legendary All-Star memory in LA. LeBron provedagain that he's the king both on the court and in sneaker culture.