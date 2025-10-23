Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE2 “Christmas” Is Ready For Holiday Hoops

The Adidas AE2 “Christmas” gives Anthony Edwards’ second signature sneaker a festive twist just in time for the holidays. This new colorwayis set to drop in December, blends bold red and green tones for a split look that perfectly fits the season.

Designed for one of the league’s brightest stars, the pair captures the flash and confidence Edwards brings every night. If he laces them up on Christmas Day, expect one of the best on-court looks of the season.

The AE2 continues Edwards’ evolution from rising star to franchise cornerstone and, arguably, the new face of the NBA. Known for his explosive athleticism and fearless play, Edwards embodies the energy this sneaker represents.

The AE2 itself refines the design language of his debut model, offering better support, speed, and responsiveness. It's all wrapped in a more streamlined build that suits his fast-paced game. The photos reveal a striking mix of vibrant green and red colors, separated by sleek black overlays.

The futuristic silhouette feels built for the big stage, where Edwards shines brightest. Adidas’ latest entry into his growing sneaker legacy shows just how far both athlete and brand have come since their first collaboration.

The AE2 “Christmas” release adds another reason for fans to tune in this holiday season!

Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 “Christmas”

Image via Adidas

The Adidas AE2 “Christmas” features a split red and green design across its mesh upper, accented by black overlays and midsole detailing. The side glows in bright green, while the other side pops in bold crimson, creating a clear holiday aesthetic.

Reflective hits appear on the tongue and heel for added visibility. The sleek shape and sculpted midsole deliver speed and stability, matching Anthony Edwards’ explosive playstyle.

With a lightweight build and festive palette, this pair mixes performance and personality. It’s the perfect on-court statement for Edwards’ Christmas Day appearance. Overall its vibrant, confident, and impossible to ignore.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas AE 2 “Christmas” will be released on December 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Adidas