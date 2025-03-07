Adidas AE2 Revealed During Earnings Call: First Look

BY Ben Atkinson 260 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
adidas-ae2-sneaker-news
Mar 4, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts to a call against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images via Imagn Images
Adidas has quietly leaked the first look at Anthony Edwards' AE 2 during an earnings call, revealing a sleek design with gold accents.

The Adidas AE2, Anthony Edwards' second signature sneaker, has been revealed in an unexpected way. Adidas discreetly showcased the upcoming model during an earnings call, catching sneakerheads off guard. The leaked image displays a low-cut design with a sleek shape, blending performance with style. The colorway features a striking mix of black, gold, and deep red, giving the shoe a bold aesthetic. Edwards, known for his explosive playstyle, has quickly become one of Adidas’ top athletes. His first signature sneaker made a strong impact, and this next iteration looks to build on that success.

The Adidas AE2 appears to refine key elements from its predecessor. The shoe’s midsole features sculpted details, likely designed to enhance support and stability. A gold frame wraps around the upper, adding structure while maintaining flexibility. The black mesh construction on top hints at lightweight breathability, ensuring comfort during intense gameplay. The deep red panels along the sides bring a textured look, reinforcing the shoe’s durability. Adidas has yet to confirm the sneaker’s release date, but the early preview suggests that official images and details may be coming soon. Fans are already speculating about performance improvements and additional colorways.

Read More: New Website Opens For Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" Raffle

Adidas AE2 Leaked

Anthony Edwards continues to rise as one of the most exciting players in the NBA. His partnership with Adidas has given the brand a fresh face in the basketball market. With the success of the AE 1, Adidas has positioned Edwards as a key figure in its lineup. His aggressive playstyle and highlight-reel performances make him the perfect athlete to push innovative sneaker designs. The AE 2 looks like a natural evolution, built for speed, agility, and control. If the first model was any indication, this release will be in high demand among hoopers and sneaker collectors alike.

The leaked image provides just a glimpse of what is to come. The gold detailing and sculpted midsole suggest a mix of luxury and high performance. Adidas has used similar design cues in past basketball models, but this one feels tailored to Edwards’ unique style. With its bold color blocking and sleek profile, the AE2 is set to stand out both on and off the court. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to learn more about the shoe’s tech specs and release plans. Expect more details soon as Adidas prepares to officially unveil the AE2.

Read More: The Air Jordan 4 RM "Motorsports" Races Onto The Scene

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 46.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1369
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1042
Air-Jordan-4-RM-Bred-FQ7939-061 Sneakers Jordan Brand Revamps "Bred" Legacy With Air Jordan 4 RM 409