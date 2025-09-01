Adidas Introduces The AE 2 As Edwards’ Second Signature Model

The Adidas AE 2 introduces Anthony Edwards’ second signature sneaker with a sleek new design and performance upgrades ahead of its release.

The Adidas AE 2 “With Love” marks the official start of Anthony Edwards’ second chapter with the Three Stripes. Set to release soon, the new silhouette pushes forward from the AE 1 while keeping Edwards’ game in sharp focus.

The AE 2 debuts in a bold mix of acid orange, core black, and acid red. It sets the tone for what looks like a versatile and aggressive model. Edwards quickly became one of the league’s most electrifying stars, and his first signature sneaker reflected that energy.

The AE 2 builds on that foundation with a simple look. It's highlighted by a low-cut frame and technical upgrades aimed at speed and support. Also Adidas blends modern materials with nice design choices. They created a shoe that looks just as comfortable courtside as it does mid-game.

With images already teasing multiple colorways and performance-driven cushioning, the AE 2 feels like a natural evolution. The early images also show Edwards wearing the shoes on court, giving fans a preview of what’s coming.

With its mix of sleek lines, bold colors, and performance features, the AE 2 is shaping up to be one of Adidas’ biggest basketball releases this year. The photos provided showcase just how striking the silhouette is in action.

Adidas AE2

The Adidas AE 2 features a low-cut shoe with a V-split collar and neoprene inner bootie for secure lockdown. Its upper combines lightweight patterned mesh with glossy synthetic overlays, delivering flexibility.

Also a new integrated lateral panel adds extra stability for quick movements. Further the midsole uses lightweight foam, with hints of Lightstrike and Light Boost cushioning offering responsive support. A slimline traction pattern on the outsole enhances grip during sharp cuts and explosive plays.

The debut “With Love” blends acid orange, core black, and acid red. This gives the AE 2 a striking on-court presence that reflects Edwards’ style.

Sneaker News reports that the Adidas AE will be released on October 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

